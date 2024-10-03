CARD91 Partners with Visa to Empower Issuers with Enhanced Forex Card Platform

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 3: CARD91, a pioneering Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company, has collaborated with Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in digital payments, to enhance the Forex Cards issuance experience for both cardholders and issuers. Leveraging CARD91's innovative technology solutions, this program management deal will enable regulated entities to seamlessly issue Forex Cards on the Visa network and provide better transaction visibility for stakeholders.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the financial services industry, combining Visa's extensive network and expertise with CARD91's innovative technology solutions.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

* Seamless Issuance: Regulated entities can now issue Forex Cards to their customers quickly and efficiently, supported by CARD91's state-of-the-art technology.

* Enhanced Control: The solution provides enhanced control over card issuance and management to the issuer, ensuring a streamlined experience for them and their cardholders.

* Improved Transaction Visibility: CARD91's platform offers comprehensive transaction monitoring and fraud risk management of Forex card transactions.

"Visa's extensive experience in the payments industry, combined with CARD91's cutting-edge technology, creates a powerful synergy. We look forward to empowering regulated entities with the tools they need to issue Forex Cards seamlessly," said Mr. Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91.

Commenting on this partnership, Sujai Raina, Country Manager, Visa India, said, "We are excited to work with CARD91 and bring advanced Forex Card solutions to our issuer clients. With the growing propensity of Indians to travel and spend abroad - whether for business, education or leisure, this service will simplify the complexities of Forex Card issuance and management, providing transparency and control. With these novel partnerships, we continue to provide innovative, secure and user-friendly solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About CARD91:

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to Banks, Prepaid License holders, and Authorised Dealers. The company helps them issue various payment instruments (PPI, Debit, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI, and now, Credit Line on UPI) to their customers. This ensures seamless issuance and enhanced control. CARD91's support for multiple use cases aligns with its vision of making issuance seamless and swift for Issuers.

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522468/CARD91_and_Visa_Platform_Forex_Card.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446086/Card91_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor