Cardiologists Call for Science-Led Reassessment of Saturated Fats and Palm Oil at IMA NATCON 2025

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 29: At the 100th National Conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA NATCON 2025), cardiologists called for a more evidence-based understanding of dietary fats and cardiovascular health, emphasising that long-standing assumptions must be reviewed in light of evolving scientific evidence. The centenary edition of IMA NATCON brought together thousands of doctors, researchers, and healthcare leaders from across India, reinforcing its role as a key platform for shaping clinical and public-health perspectives.

Two expert-led sessions by Dr Varun Bansal and Dr Ketan Mehta provided clinical clarity on topics often clouded by misinformation, examining the role of dietary fats, palm oil and emerging cardiometabolic interventions through the lens of clinical evidence and global research.

In his presentation, "Atherosclerosis, Dietary Saturated Fats and Palm Oil: Are They Really Connected?", Dr Bansal challenged long-held assumptions linking saturated fats directly to heart disease. Drawing from multi-country studies, he highlighted that saturated fats are not nutritionally uniform and that cardiovascular risk is influenced by overall dietary patterns, lifestyle and total caloric intake. He noted that while certain fat substitutions may lower cholesterol, they do not consistently reduce cardiovascular mortality, and that comparisons with trans fats show favourable outcomes for palm oil. His session aligned with WHO and ICMR-NIN guidelines that emphasise moderation, diversity of oils and balanced intake.

"Nutrition science cannot be reduced to simplistic labels. What matters is balance, variety and informed choices, not fear-driven avoidance," said Dr Varun Bansal.

Complementing this, Dr Mehta presented on "Palm Tocotrienols in Cardiometabolic Syndrome", focusing on the rising burden of diabetes, obesity, hypertension and dyslipidaemia in India. He highlighted tocotrienols, a form of Vitamin E present in red palm oil, citing evidence of their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and cardioprotective potential. Dr Mehta also pointed to the strong safety profile of palm-derived tocotrienols, which hold GRAS status from the US FDA, and stressed their role as a supportive, science-backed intervention alongside lifestyle and clinical care.

"Cardiometabolic syndrome is complex and multifactorial. The focus must be on integrating well-researched nutritional components into patient-centric care," Dr Ketan Mehta noted.

The sessions generated strong engagement from attending medical professionals, with active discussion and questioning reflecting interest in reassessing long-held dietary assumptions through current scientific evidence. The discussions reinforced the importance of ongoing, science-led dialogue within the medical community to support balanced, evidence-based dietary guidance for cardiovascular and metabolic health.

