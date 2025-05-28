CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills Unveils a Stirring Tribute Film Honouring Emergency Medicine Heroes on World Emergency Medicine Day

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28: In a bold and moving tribute to the tireless champions of emergency care, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills premiered a compelling short film today, saluting the courage and commitment of its Emergency Medicine team on the occasion of World Emergency Medicine Day.

Crafted as a cinematic homage, the film transcends narrative it captures the raw intensity, unwavering focus, and human resilience that define the Emergency Department. It sheds light on the silent valor of those who face life-and-death moments every hour, choosing precision over panic and humanity over haste.

"In every hospital, there is a team that stands at the edge of time responding not just to symptoms, but to seconds," the film's narration begins, setting the tone for a powerful visual journey. "At CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, our Emergency Team is the calm in chaos the first line of defense, ready around the clock."

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Biju Nair, Zonal Chief Operating Officer, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, said: "Emergency care is not a department it's a solemn promise of resilience and readiness. This film is our heartfelt salute to the men and women who uphold that promise daily, without pause or praise. Their silent heroism deserves to be seen, acknowledged, and celebrated."

Dr. Kiran Kumar Varma K, Associate Clinical Director and Zonal HOD (Banjara & Malakpet), Department of Emergency Medicine, CARE Hospitals, shared his appreciation for the initiative: "I am deeply thankful to CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills for honouring our work through this heartfelt film. On World Emergency Medicine Day, I will be cycling 150 km in and around Rajendra Nagar, supported by my fellow doctors, to raise awareness on the importance of emergency care and to inspire fellow emergency medicine professionals to stay fit and healthy because our wellness is vital to the lives we strive to save."

This film is not just a tribute it is a call to recognize the central role emergency medicine plays in healthcare. It is a reminder that behind every saved life is a team of professionals who chose service over comfort, vigilance over rest, and compassion above all.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1HM6VudC2q/

About CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, CARE Banjara is the flagship tertiary care institution of CARE Hospitals Group. With a three-decade legacy of clinical excellence, the hospital is renowned for its prowess in cardiac sciences, critical care, transplants, oncology, and robotic surgery. It continues to lead transformative healthcare with compassion and innovation at its core.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor