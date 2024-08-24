CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar: Pioneering the Future of Healthcare with Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Orthopedics

VMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], August 24: On August 24, 2024, Care Hospitals hosted an exclusive event at Hotel Lemon Tree Premier to discuss the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics in Orthopedics. The event gathered industry leaders, esteemed medical professionals, and patients who have benefitted from cutting-edge AI and robotic-assisted surgeries. The discussions highlighted how these technological advancements are revolutionizing patient care and outcomes in orthopedics.

Chief Guest: Baijayant Panda, Member of Parliament and National Vice President - BJP, emphasized the critical role of AI and robotics in the future of healthcare, particularly in India. "The integration of AI and robotics in orthopedics is not just a technological advancement; it is a leap towards more precise, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare. India is poised to be at the forefront of this medical revolution, setting new standards in patient care globally."

Guest of Honor: Kislay Anand, HCOO - Care Hospitals Bhubaneswar, remarked on the hospital's commitment to adopting innovative technologies for improved patient outcomes. "At CARE Hospitals, we are proud to be early adopters of AI and robotic technologies in orthopedic surgery. This is part of our continuous effort to provide the best possible care to our patients, ensuring quicker recovery times, minimal complications, and overall enhanced patient satisfaction."

Chief Mentor: Dr. Sandeep Singh, HOD - Orthopedics, Chief Consultant - Robotic Surgery & Sports Injury, shared insights on how AI and robotics are being utilized in orthopedic surgeries at Care Hospitals. "The precision that AI and robotics bring to orthopedic surgeries is unparalleled. From pre-operative planning to executing complex surgical procedures, these technologies allow us to deliver outcomes that were previously unimaginable. Our patients are witnessing shorter recovery times, reduced pain, and significantly better results."

The event also featured testimonies from patients who have undergone AI and robotic-assisted orthopedic surgeries at Care Hospitals. They shared their experiences and the remarkable improvements in their health and mobility, underscoring the life-changing potential of these technologies.

This event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of integrating advanced technologies into healthcare, showcasing how AI and robotics are reshaping the future of orthopedics.

Date: August 24, 2024

Venue: Hotel Lemon Tree Premier, Bhubaneswar

Time: 11:00 AM

About CARE Hospitals:

CARE Hospitals is one of the leading healthcare providers in India, committed to delivering world-class medical care through a network of hospitals and healthcare facilities. With a focus on innovation, expertise, and compassionate care, CARE Hospitals continues to pioneer advanced medical treatments and procedures, improving the lives of countless patients.

For further information, please contact:

Kunal Hota

MARCOM

9178625122

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor