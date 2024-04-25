Career Exploration Redefined: CareerBeam Festival Connects Students with Top Institutions and Experts

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: The highly anticipated 3rd Edition of the CareerBeam Festival is back! This one-of-a-kind career festival is designed to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and connections they need to thrive in their chosen careers with confidence. Register now and take your future by storm! Don't miss the CareerBeam Festival on May 4th & 5th, 2024 at NESCO, Goregaon (East), Mumbai.

Gear Up for Success at the CareerBeam Festival with The Times of India & Skybags!

The Career Beam Festival, in association with The Times of India, co-powered by Skybags, is gearing up to be an unforgettable event for students seeking a head start on their dream careers. Get career advice from 100+ industry powerhouses such as Pratish R. Nair, the mastermind behind India's first branding & advertising school, and Nikhil Taneja, the CEO who is empowering youth with Yuvaa (a purpose-driven youth media, research and impact organisation) & also serves on Global Advisory Board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations' event and community, Goalkeepers.

With over 50 workshops and panel discussions, the CareerBeam Festival provides a valuable opportunity for students to learn about the different educational pathways that will guide them towards fulfilling their career aspirations and navigate the ever-evolving job market landscape. The festival will kick off on the first weekend of May, starting from 10:30 am onwards, the festival will convene over 33,000 square feet where 100+ prestigious institutions such as Amity University Mumbai, Whistling Woods International, MIT-WPU Pune and many more will provide students with a comprehensive and unparalleled career exploration experience.

The CareerBeam Festival is open to everyone! Register now on the CareerBeam website and unlock the perfect path to your dream career. Gain the knowledge and skills employers crave, setting yourself up for future success.

Beyond the Lecture Hall: An Interactive Experience

Need a break from the power-packed career talks? Unleash your curiosity and dive into the exciting festival experiences such as the flea market that will be buzzing with young budding entrepreneurs, silent movie screening that'll transport you back in time, a live stage bursting with entertainment, a mind-blowing VR gaming zone, and many more exciting festivities.

Driven by a vision to empower the next generation, Pravash Katuwal, Founder of Vigor LaunchPad who conceptualised CareerBeam emphasises; "The CareerBeam Festival is more than just an event; it's a movement towards creating accessible and forward-looking career pathways for the youth. By bringing together top professionals and educators, we are looking to set a new standard in career exploration that is directly aligned with the needs and realities of today's dynamic professional landscape. The CareerBeam Festival offers a complete experience filled with learning, exploration, and fun - the perfect way to propel students towards their dream career while offering them the chance to unwind and recharge."

The CareerBeam Story

CareerBeam is a next-generation career guidance platform dedicated to empowering young aspirants. Committed to making career options readily accessible, CareerBeam curates well-structured, career-oriented events and resources. These resources help students discover and pursue their ideal professional paths, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the modern world. The platform equips you with the tools and knowledge to conquer and thrive in today's ever-evolving landscape of opportunities.

CareerBeam is more than just a platform; it's the perfect guide for career success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor