Career Saarthi Celebrates Success: Students Secure Offers from Top Indian and International Universities with Scholarships

New Delhi (India), September 7: Career Saarthi, India’s premier career counseling company, is elated to report that the current year has proven to be exceptionally rewarding. Numerous students have received offers from prestigious institutions, including top Indian universities such as Ashoka University, SP Jain University, and Plaksha University, as well as renowned international universities such as the University of Buffalo, Penn State University, Queen’s University Belfast, Leeds, the University of New South Wales, Monash University, and many others.

It is with great pleasure that we extend our hearty congratulations to the accomplished students of Career Saarthi, who have achieved remarkable success by securing offers from renowned universities both within India and on the international stage.

We take this opportunity to acknowledge and commend the following students for their notable achievements:

– Roshini Patra – Ashoka University, India

– Rishabh Jain – SP Jain Institute of Management, India

– Kriish Tiwari – University of Buffalo, USA

– Ali Reza Alichi – University of New South Wales, Australia

– Adil Zariwala – Queen’s University, Ireland

– Tanav Sinha – Monash University, Australia

– Sashya V. – Monash University, Malaysia

“Anjali Ma’am helped me with some awesome strategies and profile-building activities that helped me bag some great offers and scholarships,” says Krrish Tiwari, who was offered a USD 60,000 scholarship at the University of Buffalo, USA.

“Anjali Ma’am personally helped me edit my SOPs and essays. The form-filling exercise was also well coordinated and completed by Career Saarthi. As a result, I got into a university that I had only dreamed of. And I got 100% financial aid for my tuition fees. Thank you to Anjali Ma’m and Career Saarthi for all their guidance and support, says Roshni Patra, who got admission into Ashoka University, India, with a 100% scholarship.

“Today all my dilemmas got cleared, as I had a deep conversation with Anjali Ma’am. She solved all my career-related problems and showed me the right path. I have gone to many people and other counselors in the past, but no one is better than her. The psychometric test covers all aspects and suggests the most suitable career. Also, the team of Anjali ma’am is very holistic and generous. I say from personal experience that you would definitely regret not coming to Career Saarthi because it’s actually your career’s saarthi. True and holy in every sense,” says Neha Mehta, a first-year college student.

“My journey as a Career Coach found its genesis in my own experiences, wherein I fumbled my way through Electronics, MBA, and banking only to find that none of these gave me the satisfaction I was looking for from my career. I wasted a good 10 years in the process, but realized the inherent need for someone who could guide and handhold clueless students like me through the rather confusing maze of courses and academics to ensure they are on the right path—a Saarthi!” says Anjali Saraogi, founder and CEO of Career Saarthi.

Thus was born Career Saarthi, an edu-tech platform designed to cater to all the needs of a student through his or her academic journey, starting as early as Grade 8 and right up to post-graduation.

The founder, Ms. Anjali Saraogi, is an executive alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and feels very strongly about the herd mentality and preference given to a few select career options. She believes this is a recipe for disaster, as it leaves both the student and parents mentally and emotionally unhappy.

About Career Saarthi: Career Saarthi is a leading educational consultancy and career counseling service in India, having helped 5000+ students with more than 350 five-star ratings on Google. This company is recognized as a start-up under the Start-up Program by the Government of India and has a rather offbeat approach towards career counseling. It is an all-women organization that works on the firm ethos that every child is gifted, and all that is needed is to identify this strength and put the child on a career path that is in sync with these qualities. This empathetic student-centric approach has earned them the prestigious Shiksha Bharati award from the India Achievers Forum for an outstanding contribution to the education sector.

For details about their career counseling programs, please visit:

Website: www.careersaarthi.com

Email: anjali@careersaarthi.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@careersaarthi7014

