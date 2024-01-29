Career Test Education Conducts Pioneering University and Career Fair at Maples Academy, Deoband

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 29: Career Test Education, a leader in guiding students towards meaningful and successful careers, hosted a notable University and Career Fair at Maples Academy, Deoband on January 16, 2024. The event marked a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, bringing together 20+ prestigious universities from different parts of India and more than 750 enthusiastic and curious students from Maples Academy and the surrounding areas.

The Founder of Career Test Education, Aman Kumar Srivastava, expressed his gratitude to Maples Academy for their collaboration in organizing this impactful event. He emphasized the significance of such fairs in shaping the future of students, providing them with valuable insights into career opportunities post schooling.

He further mentions, "Maples Academy has been a pivotal partner in making this event a reality. Their commitment to nurturing the aspirations of their students aligns seamlessly with our mission. We believe that empowering students with information about diverse career paths equips them to make informed decisions about their futures."

The University and Career Fair witnessed representation from a diverse range of universities, with each offering valuable insights on career options and in-demand skills. Subject matter experts from various fields engaged with the students, explaining the dynamic landscape of higher education and the professional world.

A student participant went on to stress the importance of events like these, stating, "It's crucial for us as students to be aware of the various paths available to us after class 12th. The University and Career Fair serves as a bridge, allowing us to explore our interests and make informed decisions about our educational and career journey."

The event not only showcased opportunities for higher education but also highlighted the in-demand skills required in today's competitive job market. The interactive sessions, workshops, and expert panels provided students with a holistic understanding of the choices available to them.

Sunny Dayal, Head of Outreach at Career Test Education, expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of universities and students alike. He said, "We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming response from the universities that joined us at the fair. Their commitment to engaging with students and providing valuable insights reflects the shared goal of preparing the next generation for success. The students who attended the fair exhibited remarkable curiosity and eagerness to explore their future paths."

As the event concluded, the students left with a clearer vision of their academic and professional journeys, and with valuable insights.

Career Test Education looks forward to building on the success of this inaugural event, expanding its reach to benefit more students in the future. The organization remains steadfast in its commitment to facilitating meaningful connections between students and the ever-evolving landscape of higher education and career opportunities.

