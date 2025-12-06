Carer selected for Forbes DGEMS 2025: Building the World's First Global Virtual Caregiver for Cancer

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 6: Carer, an India-based healthcare company founded in 2020 by Samara Mahindra, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 for its pioneering work in creating one of the world's first global virtual caregivers for cancer, spanning prevention, treatment, and survivorship. Backed by Zhooben Bhiwandiwala, Executive Director & CEO of Mahindra Holdings Ltd., and TRTL Ventures, Carer leverages predictive technology with personalised, evidence-based support across nutrition, therapy, and mental well-being to improve patient outcomes, reduce treatment costs, and deliver scalable care across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Cancer is one of the fastest-growing health burdens across India, the Gulf, and the UK, with rising diagnoses, delayed detection, and escalating treatment costs. Carer was founded on the belief that outcomes improve dramatically when patients receive the proper support before, during, and after treatment. The company has built one of the region's most comprehensive oncology datasets, comprising over 2.4 million data points, 80,000+ patient and caregiver journeys, and coverage of 30+ types of cancer. This enables Carer to power a predictive and preventive cancer model that identifies risk early and recommends personalised interventions long before symptoms escalate.

While most cancer platforms in Asia focus solely on treatment, Carer's technology also includes risk prediction and prevention. It analyses behavioural patterns, nutritional gaps, environmental exposures, emotional stressors, medical history, and therapy compliance to flag early risk signals. These insights then drive personalised preventive pathways, guiding patients toward protective habits. For insurers and employers, this creates an opportunity to reduce future claims by addressing risk before disease progression.

Carer combines predictive intelligence with a human-centred support system, offering integrated clinical nutrition, rehabilitative movement and physical therapy, mental well-being interventions, treatment adherence monitoring, continuous patient engagement, and 24/7 access to a dedicated care team. This virtual caregiver model fills the gaps between hospital visits, reducing complications, improving therapy adherence, enhancing quality of life, and decreasing avoidable hospital admissions all of which translate into meaningful cost savings.

Commenting on the recognition, Samara Mahindra, CEO and Co-founder, said: "Cancer care should focus on the person, not just the disease. Our predictive platform allows us to proactively support patients, helping them navigate treatment and recovery with dignity and confidence. Being recognised by Forbes DGEMS 2025 validates the impact of our vision and motivates us to expand access to personalised care across borders."

She added, "When you combine deep data with personalised guidance, you don't just improve outcomes, you change the economics of cancer care. Prevention and prediction will define the next decade of oncology, and Carer is at the forefront of this transformation."

Carer's model extends beyond India, serving patients across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and integrates with hospitals, clinics, insurers, and pharmaceutical partners to ensure interventions are clinically informed and personalised. Its early deployments demonstrate measurable reductions in treatment-related complications, enhanced patient engagement, and fewer avoidable costs, establishing a global benchmark for virtual cancer support.

The Forbes DGEMS recognition marks a milestone for Carer, positioning the company to deepen collaborations with healthcare institutions, expand its reach, and continue reimagining cancer care as proactive, preventive, and personalised.

