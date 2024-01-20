Carl Zeiss India Redefines Manufacturing Standards at IMTEX 2024, Empowering Make in India with Direct Access to High-End Metrology Solutions

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 20: ZEISS, a leading provider of measurement solutions, proudly announces its participation in IMTEX Forming 2024, where its Industrial Quality Solutions (IQS) division of Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. will showcase latest technologies poised to transform the manufacturing landscape in India. Renowned for its innovation and unwavering commitment to quality, ZEISS' IQS division is set to revolutionize accessibility to high-end devices previously available only through dealer partners.

Globally recognized for its top-tier quality assurance and measurement systems, ZEISS IQS is breaking barriers by directly offering its cutting-edge metrology solutions to a broader market. The initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing accessibility for manufacturers across India, aligning seamlessly with the 'Make in India' narrative.

"Our continued participation at IMTEX 2024 marks a significant stride towards fostering self-reliance in manufacturing, in line with the ideals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our decision to offer our cutting-edge devices directly to the masses underscores our commitment to bolstering local industries and enabling them to achieve unparalleled standards of precision and quality. We aim to further catalyze a manufacturing revolution, empowering Indian enterprises to not just meet but exceed global benchmarks, thereby contributing substantially to the vision of a Make-in-India initiative," said Aveen Padmaprabha, Head of Industrial Quality Solutions (IQS) at Carl Zeiss India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd.

IMTEX 2024 attendees can witness the following technologies amongst others at the ZEISS exhibit ground and discover how these devices can elevate manufacturing standards and drive efficiency.

* ZEISS ScanBox Series 5: ZEISS ScanBox Series 5 provides full-field 3D measurement coordinates that can be compared against the CAD model and used for reporting. Deviations in terms of Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing as well as trimming and hole positions are visualized in the GOM Inspect Pro software. Programming and controlling the measuring sequences is done via the Virtual Measuring Room (VMR). ZEISS ScanBox Series 5 is automated, modular and customer driven.

* ZEISS ABIS III: The newly developed ZEISS ABIS III sensor combines high-speed inspection with a reliable detection of all relevant surface defects such as dents, bulges, sink marks, ripples, neckings, cracks and now also scratches and pressure marks. The system inspects both moving and stationary parts reproducibly and is highly precise during live production and within the cycle time.

* ZEISS DuraMax: ZEISS DuraMax is a Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) suitable for the harsh and high-temperature shopfloor metrology needs. The latest model comes as a manufacturing capability successor to the ZEISS CONTURA CMM Model.

The solutions are poised to redefine the manufacturing industry's standards. By facilitating precision measurement, quality assessment, and process optimization, the systems play a pivotal role in streamlining operations and ensuring impeccable standards in manufacturing processes. By empowering local manufacturers with world-class technology, ZEISS in India aims to contribute significantly to the nation's growth trajectory in the manufacturing sector.

