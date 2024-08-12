Carmakers disclose battery brand information amid EV fire scare

Seoul, Aug 12 Carmakers in South Korea are moving toward disclosing the brand information of batteries used in their electric vehicles in response to consumer doubts over the safety of EV batteries.

Public concerns over EV safety have mounted in the country after a spontaneous fire that began in a parked Mercedes-Benz EV on August 1 destroyed a parking garage inside an apartment complex in Incheon, 27 kms west of Seoul, while either completely destroying or damaging over 100 cars.

Over the weekend, domestic industry leader Hyundai Motor revealed a list of the manufacturers of the batteries used in 13 of its EV models on the company's website, reports Yonhap news agency.

With the exception of the Kona Electric, which uses battery cells from China's CATL, all Hyundai EVs were found to be equipped with battery products from South Korea's LG Energy Solution or SK On.

Hyundai Motor explained that it has disclosed the battery supplier when introducing new EV models and that it has consistently provided related information upon customer inquiries.

Kia also plans to disclose battery information for its electric vehicles on its website in the near future. The two Hyundai Motor Group companies expressed their commitment to work closely with the government and other stakeholders to address concerns in light of the growing anxiety surrounding EV fires.

KG Mobility and imported car companies are also reportedly mulling over releasing similar information to the public.

The companies are set to express their positions on the disclosure of battery information during an EV safety inspection meeting arranged by the transport ministry on Tuesday.

Some industry watchers, however, speculate that import car companies may not be able to respond as swiftly as Hyundai Motor and Kia due to the necessity of coordinating with their headquarters.

"Headquarters typically do not disclose parts suppliers, so we cannot make that decision on our own," one insider in the imported auto industry said.

"We have communicated to headquarters that concerns over electric vehicle fires are growing in South Korea, and we are also working on measures at the local subsidiary level."

