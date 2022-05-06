Carnival Motion Pictures celebrates "Mere Desh Ki Dharti" premiere with special farmer private screenings to light up farmer lives

Carnival Motion Pictures, brings to you "Mere Desh Ki Dharti", an entertainer that promises to be a beacon of hope to the Indian farmer.

Considering that Dr Shrikant Bhasi spearheaded Carnival Group closely works with farmers through their agricultural commodity business, this film is a salute to those who not just work in the fields, but actually feed us.

Naturally, the special simple premieres of Dr Shrikant Bhasi-helmed Carnival Motion Pictures "Mere Desh Ki Dharti", saw farmers from across the country descending at the Carnival Cinemas across India, this toughing lives. Produced by Vaishali Sarwankar, directed by Faraz Haider and starring Divyenndu Sharma, Anupria Goenka and Anant Vidhaat, the film is a reflection of today's times where pursuit of happiness overrides everything else, leading to urban educated youth turning true sons of the soil.

"We at Carnival Group believe that investment in agriculture is the best way to fight poverty and hunger in India," avers Shrikant Bhasi. "Agriculture is the real wealth. What use is anything else without good food and happiness," he reasons, highlighting the need for a film like Mere Desh Ki Dharti in today's times.

Producer Vaishali Sarwankar, the driving force behind Carnival Motion Pictures agrees that the group would like this film to bridge the urban-rural divide. "The Indian farmer works in acres, not hours so that the country can eat. Seasons or weather don't matter to them. We are looking at a combination of a social narrative with a comic narration and power-packed performances to be the change with Mere Desh Ki Dharti. We are glad that those whose words make a difference have joined us in this mission to entertain and encourage the hands that feed us but often go hungry. Entertainment is the strongest medium that makes you think even while you laugh. We are exactly trying to do that through our Film "Mere Desh Ki Dharti".

We feel honoured to have these screenings for the farmers.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of the film got together to enjoy moments of watching Mere Desh Ki Dharti in Mumbai followed by a screening at Carnival Sangam.

The film is presented by Dr Shrikant bhasi, directed by Faraz Haider and Produced by Vaishali Sarwankar, Carnival motion pictures. Mere Desh Ki Dharti will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.

