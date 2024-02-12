Carrington Family Salon opens second branch in Ahmedabad, plans seven more

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February12: Carrington Family Salon, a renowned name in the beauty and wellness industry, inaugurated its second branch in Ahmedabad in the presence of esteemed customers, valued partners, and members of the local community, marking a significant milestone for the unisex brand, on Sunday.

The newly inaugurated branch offers a comprehensive range of services catering to hair, skin, nails, and spa treatments. From basic grooming services to advanced treatments, including customized nail art designs and specialized hair care treatments, Carrington Family Salon aims to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

Nisha K Makwana, Owner of Carrington Family Salon, said, “We are thrilled to bring our top-notch beauty and wellness solutions and services to customers with the inauguration of our much-awaited new branch in the vibrant locality of Thaltej. We are committed to providing a holistic and personalized beauty and wellness experience to our customers. We plan to open seven more branches in upcoming and existing locations in Ahmedabad soon. We invite everyone to be a part of our exciting journey.”

In addition to its extensive beauty treatments, Carrington Family Salon will also offer Ayurvedic treatments such as Shirodhara and Takradhara, which not only enhance physical appearance but also promote mental relaxation and overall well-being.

Since it was established in 2017, Carrington Family Salon has been synonymous with excellence and innovation in the beauty industry. With a team of highly skilled and passionate stylists, the salon ensures that clients receive unparalleled service. The new branch, along with its first branch in Navrangpura, exemplifies its dedication to providing a luxurious salon experience coupled with the latest techniques and trends.

“We are committed to maintaining our reputation for excellence and continuous improvement. Our spacious salon, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and a team of talented professionals, shows our commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients,” Ms Makwana added.

Carrington Family Salon at The Claywalls on Zydus Hospital Road looks forward to welcoming clients to its newest branch and continuing its legacy of excellence in beauty and wellness.

For more information about Carrington Family Salon and its services, visit www.carringtonsalon.com.

