"Carry curiosity, courage, perseverance and gratitude in life's journey": Mukesh Ambani to PDEU graduates

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 : Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday urged graduating students of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) to carry four "lifelong companions"curiosity, courage, perseverance and gratitudeas they step into a rapidly transforming world shaped by emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

Speaking at the 13th Convocation of PDEU in Gandhinagar, Ambani said the four qualities would guide students through uncertainty and help them grow into leaders of the future.

"Curiosity keeps the child within you alive. It opens doors you didn't know existed. In today's world, ChatGPT can give you answers, but only you can ask the right questions," he told the graduating class.

He emphasised that in the age of AI, "the person with the most answers is smart, but the person with the best questions is a leader," urging the students never to let their thinking ability diminish.

Highlighting "courage" as the second essential strength, Ambani said it was the inner voice that pushes one to dream big even when situations are uncertain. "Let courage be your compass in difficult moments," he noted.

Speaking about the third companion, perseverance, he reminded students that success is a "long, patient marathon." He added that perseverance is the force that helps individuals rise each time they fall and keep moving despite slow progress or setbacks.

Calling gratitude and humility the fourth lifelong friend, Ambani said achievements are always built on the support and goodwill of many.

"True success is not just reaching the top, but staying humble when you get there," he said, quoting Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa: "The tree laden with fruits always bends low."

Ambani also lauded the leadership of PDEU for transforming the institution into a hub of innovation and academic excellence.

"Our university is marching ahead primarily because of its strong leadership," he said.

Acknowledging the contribution of the top administration, he noted, "Dr Hasmukh Adhiaji, your vision and rich experience have made a critical difference to the evolution of PDEU. You have made it a hub of new ideas, bold innovation and quick execution. Smt Karwalji, your wisdom, guidance and unstinting support have been invaluable. Dr Manoharanji, your dedication to academic excellence and global engagement has uplifted the entire university. I am continuously impressed with your pace of execution."

Ambani said India stands at a defining moment in its development journey as the students graduate. "The global economy is growing at less than 2.5 per cent. India is sprinting ahead at nearly 8 per cent," he remarked.

