Carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days, fully prepared for holiday season: IndiGo Airlines

New Delhi [India], December 24 : IndiGo Airlines on Wednesday confirmed the continued operational stability ahead of the holiday season and said to have been carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days.

In a statement, the airlines said, "We have been consistently operating 2,100-2,200 flights and carrying over 1 million customers every 3 days. We have been flying to and from all 138 operational destinations across our network while maintaining the IndiGo standards of on-time performance. With this, we are pleased to confirm that we are fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand during this holiday season."

"Looking ahead, we are all set to welcome our and India's first Airbus A321XLR, which will redefine medium-to-long haul flying for travellers in India and the subcontinent. We look forward to using these aircraft to connect Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting 23 January 2026, as previously announced," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

"We are also evaluating additional domestic and international destinations in line with our fleet expansion plans and will share further updates in due course."

In recent days, the aviation sector experienced industry-wide disruptions due to dense fog, particularly across northern India. Like all airlines, we were impacted too; however, the operations were effectively managed, under the circumstances, to maintain operational stability, it said.

"With forecasts indicating a harsher winter ahead, we remain committed to ensuring reliability and minimising disruptions across our network to ensure the least inconvenience to our customers."

Earlier in the day, IndiGo announced to start direct flights between Delhi and London Heathrow on February 2, 2026. The airline plans to operate these flights five times a week using Boeing 787 aircraft.

This new service will provide two types of seating options for passengers, including IndiGoStretch and Economy Class.

According to an IndiGo press release, the airline currently flies every day between Mumbai and London Heathrow. With the addition of the Delhi route, the carrier will operate a total of 12 flights to London each week.

The Delhi to London flight, numbered 6E 0003, is scheduled to depart at 09:40 and arrive at 14:55 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The return flight from London, numbered 6E 0004, will depart at 17:15 and reach Delhi at 08:15 the following day.

