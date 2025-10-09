CARS24 Bets Rs. 50,000 on the Accuracy of Every PDI Report

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 9: In a market where half-truths and hidden histories often shadow used car purchases, CARS24 has introduced a radical industry-first assurance, the CARS24 Guarantee powered by PDI. The initiative guarantees Rs. 50,000 if any critical error is found in its Advanced Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) reports powered by CarTruth, CARS24's proprietary inspection technology.

The move makes CARS24 the first company in India's auto sector to financially underwrite the accuracy of its own inspection reports, setting a new benchmark for transparency and accountability.

According to industry reports, India's used car market, already larger than the new car market and projected to reach Rs. 4.5 lakh crore by 2030, is undergoing a transformation. While over 70% of transactions still occur through unorganized players, data-led PDI adoption is rising sharply, with thousands of buyers now opting for digital inspections before finalizing a car purchase.

This festive season alone, CARS24 has recorded an 500% increase in PDI bookings, reflecting a clear behavioural shift among Indian used-car buyers, from relying on intuition to seeking verified assurance.

The growth has been most pronounced in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru , Mumbai and Hyderabad with Tier-2 cities such as Ahmedabad, Indore, and Chandigarh also showing accelerated adoption. The trend signals a larger market evolution, one where data-led inspections are rapidly replacing the leap of faith that has long defined India's used car ecosystem.

"Every maturing market moves from emotion to evidence. The PDI Guarantee signals that shift for India, it marks the moment when belief in a car's story will finally depend on data, not on the dealer" Gajendra Jangid, Co-founder & CMO, CARS24

Bringing India Closer to Global Standards

In mature markets like the US and UK, pre-purchase inspections and verified car histories have been standard for years, supported by platforms like Carfax and AutoCheck. The PDI Guarantee bridges that gap in India, giving local buyers a level of confidence comparable to global benchmarks.

CARS24's Advanced PDI, powered by CarTruth, runs over 300 AI-driven checks covering accident and flood damage, odometer rollbacks, repainting, theft or blacklist records, and ownership verification. The Rs. 50,000 PDI Guarantee applies to critical misses such as:

* Undisclosed accident or flood history

* Odometer rollbacks exceeding 2%

* Theft or blacklist cases missed

* Incorrect ownership records

* Repainting errors overlooked

PDI reports have quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after pre-purchase tools among Indian car buyers. Tens of thousands of customers have already used CARS24's Advanced PDI before buying, a number that continues to grow every month.

By backing its report accuracy with a cash-backed guarantee, CARS24 aims to close the lingering trust gap and drive widespread adoption of standardized inspections in India's used car ecosystem.

A New Standard for the Industry

With the PDI Guarantee, CARS24 becomes the first autotech company in India to assign real financial value to truth. In an industry long governed by assumptions, the company's approach signals a shift toward a more transparent, technology-led, and customer-first marketplace.

Since its inception in 2015, CARS24 has been on a mission to simplify car ownership for everyone. Offering services such as buying, selling, loans, insurance, scrapping and more, CARS24 is the ultimate automotive super app. Through CARS24 Financial Services, the company also provides innovative vehicle lending solutions, further enhancing its customer offerings.

