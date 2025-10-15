CarTrade Tech Hits New Traffic Peak at 57 Million MAUs on CarWale and BikeWale

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: CarTrade Tech Limited (NSE: CARTRADE | BSE: 543333), one of India's leading digital ecosystems, announced that its Consumer Group platforms CarWale and BikeWale have together achieved a record milestone, crossing 57 million monthly active users (MAU) for the first time in September 2025.

This new high in platform traffic translated into strong financial performance for the quarter, with the Consumer Group delivering approximately 32-35% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 FY26. The festive period and GST reduction have further strengthened consumer sentiment, reflecting heightened interest and trust in the company's digital platforms.

Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO - Consumer Group, CarTrade Tech, said:

"We are deeply grateful to our users, partners, and teams for their trust and energy as we enter this exciting festive season. The growth we're witnessing reflects both the strength of consumer sentiment and the power of our diversified digital ecosystem.

The automobile sector continues to be one of the largest contributors to India's GDP, and its momentum mirrors the broader confidence in India's economy. As we expand across new categories, our focus remains on innovation, customer experience, and creating long- term value for all stakeholders."

