CarTrade Tech's Platforms, CarWale & BikeWale Traffic Soars 74% to Record High This Navratri

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: CarTrade Tech Limited (NSE: CARTRADE | BSE: 543333), India's leading digital ecosystem for automobiles, today announced that its consumer platforms - CarWale and BikeWale - recorded their highest-ever single-day traffic yesterday.

Traffic surged to an all-time peak, registering a 74% growth compared to the first day of Navratri last year and a 60% increase over the August 2025 daily average. The extraordinary spike highlights the combined impact of festive season demand and the recent GST rate cut, which has enhanced affordability and lifted consumer sentiment across the automobile sector.

Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO - Consumer Group, CarTrade Tech, said:

"Yesterday was a landmark day for our platforms. The festive excitement, amplified by GST-led affordability, has fueled unprecedented consumer activity. This milestone underscores the trust that millions of Indians place in CarWale and BikeWale when researching and purchasing vehicles."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor