CasaDigi redefines Intelligent Living with Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions at Soulstory Studio, Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19: CasaDigi, a pioneer in intelligent living solutions, hosted an exclusive event in collaboration with Soulstory Studio in Kolkata on March 14, 2024. The event offered the attendees a real-time experience of Intelligent Living, showcasing CasaDigi's innovative approach to seamlessly integrating technology into luxury living spaces, elevating the modern living experience to new heights of sophistication and convenience.

The event kicked off with an immersive Open House, where architects and interior designers could explore CasaDigi's cutting-edge products and features up close. Attendees participated in live demonstrations and engaging discussions, gaining valuable insights into the artistry of intelligent living.

The highlight of the evening was the Panel Discussion moderated by Tanya Khanna, Founder of Epistle Communications. Eminent industry names on the panel included Pooja Bihani, Founder and Principal Architect at Spaces and Design, Kunal Khandelwal, Founder of Studio Design Inc and Rahul Mistri, Founder and Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai, who explored the impact of design and technology in luxury living spaces. The interactive session delved deep into how the process of technology makes spaces aesthetically astute, offering a functional solution to intuitive luxury. It also touched upon the pain points of contemporary living and how technology can programme perfection into your everyday life.

The event also featured an interactive bar for attendees to unwind and network with industry peers. The Smart Cocktail Mixology Session was the show-stealer, allowing attendees to use the CasaDigi App and personalise their cocktails, accentuating how intuitive technology can simplify every facet of modern living.

The event was a testament to CasaDigi's commitment to redefining luxury living through innovative and intelligent solutions. The evening was filled with interactive activities, live music, and a glimpse into the future of intelligent living.

CasaDigi is a leading pioneer of luxury home automation solutions. Inheriting an esteemed legacy from its parent brand DigiValettrusted for its technological prowess by the world's foremost hospitality, real estate and healthcare brandsCasaDigi brings the same degree of luxury hospitality experience to upscale residences. Combining cutting - edge engineering, intelligent software, and deep integration systems, CasaDigi provides a singular platform that empowers homeowners to control every aspect of daily life.

