CASE Group is Spearheading India’s Energy Sufficiency drive and is all set to create a paradigm shift in Balance of payments

Roger Kumar, the Founder and Managing Director of CASE Group

New Delhi (India), December 4: CASE Group is leading India’s efforts to achieve energy self-sufficiency and is geared to bring about a significant change in the country’s balance of payments. India, with a population of over 1.5 billion, has a per capita energy consumption of only 631 kg of oil equivalent, while China’s is over 2224 kg, and the USA’s is over 6800 kg.

India, currently the 5th largest economy with a $3.5 trillion GDP, aims to become the 3rd largest economy but faces energy challenges. Heavy reliance on crude oil can harm its balance of payments and Rupee value, making India’s imports more expensive and continued dependence on other countries for crude oil imports Roger Kumar suggests using coal gasification to produce hydrogen, methanol, and chemicals like ammonia, offsetting crude oil imports. India’s abundant coal reserves (over 300 billion metric tons) and CASE Group’s technology enable the production of hydrogen, diesel, and DME via coal gasification, offering a transformative solution.

Coal gasification offers a cost-effective route for hydrogen production, aiding India in becoming energy self-sufficient. It also enables CO2 capture and producing methanol, dry ice, and other chemicals. Implementing Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in India not only makes the Prime Minister’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2070 highly feasible but also positions the country as a global leader by achieving energy self-sufficiency and carbon neutrality.

Indian thermal power projects currently burn coal directly, leading to environmental challenges like SPM, SOx, and NOx emissions. Converting these plants to Gasification technology, such as integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC), offers cleaner electricity generation with improved efficiency and greenhouse gas capture and utilization.

India aims to gasify 100 million metric tons of coal by 2030, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision. These technologies enables India to produce power, chemicals, and synthetic natural gas for export, bolstering its balance of payments and global influence.

CASE Group is considering using gasification technology to establish plants in African countries rich in coal resources but lacking the required technology and funds. These plants could produce chemicals and incorporate Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) solutions, making them eligible for funding from the USA and Europe. India’s Import Export Bank also supports these projects by providing financial assistance, creating opportunities for Build Own and Operate (BOO) projects in other countries, enabling India to earn foreign currency regularly.

Roger Kumar, the founder and Managing Director of CASE Group, established the company in January 1993. He is a graduate Mechanical Gngineer from NIT Kurukshetra and has been instrumental in the success of various verticals within CASE Group, including coal gasification, Scale-Ban (a non-chemical water treatment equipment), water cooling towers, air pollution control equipment, and turnkey steel projects.

Roger Kumar is also an Independent Director (ID) certified by the Indian Institution of Corporate Affairs (IICA) under the Aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

