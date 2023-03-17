Cashaly – A Newly Launched Coupon & Cashback Website For Making Your Shopping Discounted

New Delhi (India), March 17: Cashaly is one of the largest websites for all the latest coupons and offers, which delivers additional cashback for shoppers to save even more on every purchase. Online shoppers who use the cashback website Cashaly can augment their savings on purchases at more than 500 stores. With their EXTRA cashback feature, purchasers can also enjoy merchant discounts whenever they shop. Cashaly has its own digital wallet (CA Wallet), where your cashback amount will be credited, and you can further transfer that amount to your Paytm Wallet without any charges. Soon we will also add the UPI mode to make the transfer easier.

Cashaly was founded in 2021; after researching the problems faced by online buyers in terms of being unable to purchase the desired commodities owing to exorbitant prices, Sumit Kapoor & Neha Gairola (Founders Of Cashaly) came up with the idea to develop the coupon and cashback website. Eventually, they became passionate about the marketing arrangement or structure and realised it could make life easier for online shoppers and help them save money.

Founders believe the Affiliate Model benefits customers, merchants, and affiliate partners alike. As a result, they decided to start their own website in this competitive field with some distinctive benefits for window shoppers. This is how Cashaly was created.

Elaborating on the business, Neha Gairola, Co-founder of Cashaly, says the platform has been focused on delivering maximum savings for the customers and increasing their exposure to new brands.

With more than 500 online brands and additional merchant discounts, Cashaly stands out from other coupon and cashback websites by providing its users with trusted and validated coupons and offers. In addition to these, customers who utilise Cashaly to shop can receive Additional CA cashback. According to Founders, this is the company’s USP, which it deploys to attract and retain users.

In a company with discounts and coupons, Cashaly provides customers with substantial earnings through the exclusive Refer and Earn programme. With the help of this programme, shoppers get an instant signup bonus of Rs. 25 and 10% LIFETIME earnings on referral cashback amount for the referrer. Furthermore, visitors can use the BLOG section to learn more about a variety of topics related to shopping, including deals, holidays, and much more.

You can also download the most recent version of the Cashaly App for Android devices. As Cashaly is in its early stages, iOS users cannot currently download our application; however, we will make it available to them shortly. In addition to Cashaly-verified coupons and cashback, partner brands get promoted by Cashaly’s social media channels, banners, and websites.

The Journey Of Cashaly

Cashaly has had organic growth in a time span of 1 year. For the first time, they recently surpassed the 25,000-user mark. Its success can be attributed to Cashaly’s innovative concept and commitment to giving consumers the best services possible. Cashaly has a professional team of 15 dedicated individuals who are serving their skills and talent at the pinnacle of success. We believe that this coupon and cashback network will continue to create more success tales by enabling customers to get cashback and discounts when they shop online. The site offers Cashback & Coupons to the users who can search and compare products & prices across various partner sites viz Myntra, Flipkart, Jockey, MakeMyTrip, Paytm, Clovia, LensKart, Nykaa & more.

For more information, visit: https://www.cashaly.com/

Read our blogs at: https://www.cashaly.com/blog

