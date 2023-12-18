CASHe Unveils its Super App; Repositions itself as 'Bharat Ka Money App'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: CASHe, a leading credit-led AI-driven financial wellness platform, has unveiled its super app with the tagline - 'Bharat Ka Money App.' This strategic repositioning underscores the brand's commitment to establishing itself as a premier credit-centric financial platform, meeting the diverse financial needs of young working millennials in urban hubs and tier 2+ cities across Bharat. The new tagline captures the company's steadfast focus on providing comprehensive financial solutions, seamlessly integrating credit, investment, and insurance - all customized to conveniently address the diverse financial needs of users on one unified platform.

Simultaneously, CASHe has launched a revamped website (www.cashe.co.in) along with the launch of its mobile application, designed to expand its financial offerings to a broader audience and reinforce its national presence. The updated website visually embodies CASHe's focus on innovation, further enriching the user experience. The refreshed mobile application, which was in beta mode for four months, is now accessible to all users and provides a distinctive experience for digitally savvy customers seeking a superlative digital encounter. CASHe's super app encompasses various features in its credit suite, including personal loans, short and medium-term credit lines, TNPL (Travel Now, Pay Later), QR-led payments at merchant establishments, and educational loans. The Investment suite, powered by its wealth and InsureTech platform, Sqrrl, gives users access to a digitally enabled, mobile-first, bite-sized investment and insurance platform, enabling them to commence their investment journey with as little as Rs. 100. The newly refreshed app aims to usher in a revolutionary new way to make finance easier, safer, and more engaging than traditional fintech apps.

The strategic repositioning of the brand, coupled with the unveiling of the new website and app, comes in the wake of CASHe's significant milestone of exceeding Rs. 9,500 cr. in disbursements and achieving 50 million app downloads, fostering a monthly active user base surpassing 3.5 million. The company's growth trajectory, combined with providing a range of financial solutions and the expanding reach of its user base across the country, had propelled this decisive move to position the platform as a symbol of its success and strengthen its commitment to staying at the forefront of global fintech innovation.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our new tagline, 'Bharat Ka Money App,' as a pivotal milestone in the evolution of CASHe," said Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO of CASHe. "This strategic repositioning underscores our unwavering commitment to serving as a premier credit-centric financial platform for the young working millennials in urban hubs and tier 2+ cities throughout Bharat. The launch of our revamped website and mobile application signifies our focus on redefining the financial services landscape, providing a comprehensive and tailored financial solution to meet the diverse needs of our users. CASHe is not merely an application; it represents our commitment to delivering accessible, innovative, and empowering financial solutions to all."

Significantly, 75% of CASHe's user base originates from tier 2, tier 3, and small towns across India. The company has expanded its presence nationwide, covering over 18,000 pin codes. Furthermore, CASHe's mission to provide financial inclusion extends to attracting new-to-credit customers and integrating them into the formal credit system, fostering greater accessibility and opportunities for previously underserved individuals, thereby enabling Bharat's digital citizens to fulfill their financial aspirations.

