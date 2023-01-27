CashMart India, the leading brand for selling used gadgets, is set to expand across South India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra in the next 3 months

The foremost brand for selling used gadgets, CashMart India, has recently announced an aggressive expansion plan, phase 1 of its envisioned operational presence. In the next three months, the company, which started its journey from Bengaluru in 2021, seeks to set up its presence across the south Indian states as well as create its footprint in Gujarat and Maharashtra, beyond the current bases in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore, and Hyderabad.

Following this robust expansion, CashMart India, predominantly a digital brand, also plans to set up 10 to 15 retail stores by the end of the financial year 2024, with the aim to not only add the much-loved physical customer-seller touch to transactions but also provide an easy reselling and purchasing experience for the clients. Also, the expansion plan entails efforts to increase the company's footprint in metropolitan areas.

The brand, founded in 2021, has made a name for itself among consumers for providing the best value for money when it comes to selling their used gadgets. The brand prides itself on its green thinking, buying back old devices from consumers and cutting down on potential electronic waste that otherwise would end up in landfills. With over 1 crore cash transactions and 2500+ enhanced gadgets, CashMart India has, within the span of its operations, experienced rapid growth owing to its customer-first attitude, which drives it to offer the best experience to the consumer, setting it apart from the competition.

Speaking for the quality service of CashMart India, the company grew from 75 customers since it began to 3500 customers within a year, by December 2022. Also, till today, the brand has served over 1 lakh customers in different ways. Further, in sync with the growing sales, the employee strength of the initial manpower of 2 reached 20 along with 3 dealers. Additionally, with the establishment of retail stores in the next financial year, the company's employee initiative will likely peak at 100, creating a significant job opportunity.

