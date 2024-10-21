In an unforgettable celebration of 16 glorious years, Casino Pride, one of Goa’s most iconic entertainment destinations, is proud to present ‘16 To Remember’ – a series of electrifying events that promises to combine the thrill of gaming, the allure of glamour, and spectacular rewards. As we mark this incredible milestone, Casino Pride is pulling out all the stops with a four- month celebration extravaganza, running from September to December 2024, packed with exhilarating games, live entertainment, luxury experiences, and rewards that will leave you awe-struck. It’s time to be part of an unforgettable journey as Casino Pride turns 16 with style, grandeur, and excitement!The Highlights of '16 To Remember'Gaming Galore: Step into a world of heart-racing gaming adventures! With a range of thrilling games that cater to both seasoned players and beginners, the Casino Pride floor will be alive with excitement. From classic table games to modern gaming machines, every spin and card dealt will be a step closer to big wins and a memorable experience.Glamour Redefined: No celebration is complete without glitz and glamour! Get ready to witness star-studded evenings with live performances, celebrity appearances, and dazzling shows that add an extra touch of elegance and charm. The casino will transform into a playground of glamour, where every guest will feel like a VIP.Grand Rewards: The stakes have never been higher! As part of the ‘16 To Remember’ celebrations, Casino Pride will feature Mega Draws with spectacular prizes, including Gold, luxury cars, exotic vacations, and more. With every visit, you could take home more than just memories – you could be the lucky winner of life-changing rewards!PlayWithPride Social Media Extravaganza: Join us online and be part of the celebration! Use the hashtags #PlayWithPride, #MeraPride, and #16toremember to participate in exciting social media contests, exclusive giveaways, and live-streamed events. Share your moments at Casino Pride and stand a chance to win fabulous rewards, including free passes and exclusive invites to our biggest events.Diwali Festivities: The celebration peaks with our grand Diwali festivities, bringing together the joy of India’s favorite festival with the thrill of Casino Pride. Expect special Diwali-themed games, exclusive offers, and vibrant décor that captures the essence of the festival. With unique entertainment and exciting surprises, this Diwali will be one to cherish as you celebrate in style at Casino Pride.A Legacy of EntertainmentOver the past 16 years, Casino Pride has become synonymous with world-class entertainment, offering an unparalleled gaming experience, luxurious hospitality, and unmatched service. This milestone marks a journey of continuous growth, commitment to excellence, and a dedication to creating unforgettable moments for our guests. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we invite you to join us in the celebration of ‘16 To Remember’ and create memories that will last a lifetime. Whether you are a gaming enthusiast, a luxury seeker, or just looking for a night of unparalleled entertainment, Casino Pride is the place to be!For Media Inquiries:Phone: +919158885000Email: info@casinoprideofficial.com Website: www.casinoprideofficial.com Location: Panjim, Goa - 403001About Casino Pride:Located in the heart of Goa, Casino Pride is one of Goa’s most popular gaming destinations, renowned for its grand gaming floors, high-end hospitality, and entertainment that spans across luxury and thrill. With over 16 years of experience, Casino Pride has set the benchmark for casino entertainment in India.Experience the Pride. Celebrate the Heritage. Witness the Future!