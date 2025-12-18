CASIO Collaborates with SHEOWS to Launch 'Every Second Counts' Campaign Supporting India's Abandoned Elderly this Winter

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: CASIO India Co. Pvt. Ltd. partners with SHEOWS (Saint Hardyal Educational and Orphans Welfare Society) for 'Every Second Counts', a nationwide campaign aimed to ensure care, protection, and dignity for senior citizens left without family or social support.

The 'Every Second Counts' campaign draws attention to the heightened risks faced by abandoned elderly during winter months, when exposure to extreme cold, delayed medical attention, inadequate shelter, and emotional distress significantly increase health complications. As part of the campaign launch, CASIO India hosted a public awareness activation at its Connaught Place (CP) store in New Delhi, encouraging visitors to support elderly care through a QR-based donation mechanism available across CASIO stores. Contributions made through the initiative will directly help provide life-saving medical care, nutritious meals, safe shelter, and compassionate caregiver support to abandoned elderly residents at SHEOWS care centres.

Addressing the campaign, Mr Saurabh Bhagat, CEO, SHEOWS, said, "Elderly abandonment in India intensifies every winter, leaving many seniors without warmth, food, or timely medical careoften turning the season into a fight for survival. Our collaboration with CASIO marks India's first focused corporate-NGO partnership dedicated to the long-term care and rehabilitation of abandoned elders. Through 'Every Second Counts,' we aim to build a sustainable ecosystem that restores dignity, delivers quality healthcare, and ensures that no elderly person is left behind."

Speaking on CASIO's commitment to social responsibility, Mr Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, CASIO India, said, "Creativity and contribution are at the heart of CASIO's philosophy. With 'Every Second Counts,' we are translating this belief into meaningful action by supporting elders who have been left without care. Our aim is to help restore dignity, healthcare, and comfort to those who need it most, and we are grateful to SHEOWS for partnering with us in this important effort."

About CASIO India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

CASIO India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, a global leader in consumer electronics and business equipment. CASIO India markets a wide range of products, including timepieces, electronic musical instruments, electronic calculators, and scientific calculators, and remains committed to innovation, quality, and meaningful social contribution.

For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/in/

About SHEOWS

SHEOWS (Saint Hardyal Educational & Orphan Welfare Society) is a registered non-profit organisation, working since 1994, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and holistic care of abandoned, destitute, and homeless elderly citizens in India. SHEOWS operates full-care residential facilities providing round-the-clock medical support, nutritious meals, physiotherapy, and emotional assistance through trained doctors, nurses, and caregivers.

For more information, visit https://www.sheows.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor