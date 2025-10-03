Casio India Launches Second Edition of "Recycle Responsibly" CSR Campaign, Expanding E-Waste Awareness

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 3: Casio India Co. Private Ltd. announced the launch of the second edition of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign, 'Recycle Responsibly 2.0'. Building on the success of the inaugural campaign, this renewed initiative reinforces Casio's commitment to responsible electronic waste (e-waste) management and environmental sustainability.

This year, the 'Recycle Responsibly' campaign will be implemented across 09+ key cities in India, including Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Ghaziabad, in two phases. The first phase has initiated on 29th September 2025.

Awareness Through Community Platforms

Casio, along with its partner - SHEOWS, are executing the campaign through Allied Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AWS), Onika Social Welfare Foundation, SHGs, NGOs, and other community organizations. Innovative ways have been introduced to encourage citizens to responsibly dispose of their unused or end-of-life electronics. By using widely accessible community and cultural platforms such as residential societies, educational institutions, corporate parks, marketplaces, and public events, the initiative makes recycling both approachable and impactful.

Under the aegis of this CSR campaign, Raj Nagar Extension Puja Evam Sanskritik Trust (https://rnepujatrust.co.in/) has proactively contributed by seamlessly blending spirituality with sustainability - spreading awareness on victory over e-waste while celebrating the eternal triumph of good over evil. The campaign theme, "Choose Victory Over E-Waste", has been brought alive through captivating pandal installations and thematic displays that encourage citizens to donate their unused or end-of-life electronics for safe and responsible recycling. The RNE Puja Evam Sanskritik Trust's earnest endeavours have been acknowledged and appreciated by the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh. Further solidifying this support, the Hon'ble Minister of Textiles, Government of India, Shri Giriraj Singh has also extended his best wishes for this event.

Sustainable Practices for a Shared Future

The campaign promotes awareness on e-waste hazards while enabling convenient collection drives for calculators, watches, mobiles, chargers, TVs, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, fans, speakers, and other large and small electronic appliances. All collected e-waste will be processed through authorized recyclers in compliance with India's E-Waste Management Rules 2022, aligned with the Government's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Statement from Casio Leadership

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Gurmeet Singh, Legal Head at Casio India, stated:

"Responsible recycling is not just about compliance - it is about contributing to a more sustainable planet. Through the Recycle Responsibly campaign, we intend to inspire individuals and communities to take small actions that collectively create meaningful environmental impact."

Raising Awareness and Driving Behavioural Change

The Recycle Responsibly campaign is Casio India's flagship initiative to address the pressing challenge of e-waste management in India. Aligned with the E-Waste Management Rules 2022 and the Government's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), the campaign focuses on:

- Awareness Creation: Using cultural platforms such as festivals, RWAs, Corporate parks, Marketplaces, schools, and public spaces to spread knowledge about the hazards of improper e-waste disposal.

- E-Waste Collection: Setting up convenient collection drives for any kinds of E-Waste, including but not limited to calculators, watches, mobiles, chargers, TVs, Refrigerators, ACs, Washing Machines, Fans, Speakers, and other Large and Small Electrical and Electronic appliances.

- Sustainable Recycling: Ensuring all collected e-waste is channelized through authorized recyclers under strict compliance norms.

- Community Engagement: Involving SHGs, Trusts, NGOs, Academic institutions, and citizens to transform Responsible Recycling into a collective social movement.

The second edition builds on the success of the first, expanding its footprint into Delhi/NCR and beyond, showcasing how celebrations can become catalysts for change.

About Casio's Commitment to Sustainability

Casio's Recycle Responsibly program is a part of the company's broader commitment to environmental sustainability. Casio has been actively working to reduce its carbon footprint, promote resource conservation, and integrate sustainable practices across its operations. This latest initiative is a further step in Casio's journey towards a more sustainable future.

For details or to book an e-waste pickup, visit www.alliedwastesolutions.com or call +91-120-699-3119. Recycle responsibly, Every small act counts.

