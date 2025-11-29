CAT Exam 2025 Pre-Analysis (Surprise Elements Exam Day Essentials Checklist) By Supergrads

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 29: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be conducted on November 30 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, with nearly 2.93 lakh students expected to participate. The Final Countdown: Setting Expectations for November 30th

According to Supergrads experts, who have analyzed previous years' patterns, aspirants should be prepared for possible changes in the number of questions per section and the mix of question types, such as an increased focus on TITA (Type-In-The-Answer) questions and potential shifts in section difficulty.

CAT 2025 will follow the familiar Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, administered in three distinct shifts across the country to ensure flexibility and standardization.

Based on expert insights, candidates are advised to remain adaptable and focus on refining their strategies to handle any surprises in the exam pattern.

CAT 2025 Pre-Exam Analysis: Expected Exam Structure

For any CAT aspirant, success depends not just on knowing the concepts but also on being ready for changes in the exam's style.

While the official pattern is expected to stay the same, a two-hour exam with three 40-minute sections; candidates must be prepared for the actual nature and difficulty of the questions.

According to the Previous year's CAT exam analysis, the exam usually has 66 questions, but in CAT 2024 the total increased to 68, with the DILR section specifically rising from 20 to 22 questions.

This change reflects the evolving nature of the exam, requiring candidates to adapt to a slightly different structure and manage their time accordingly.

CAT 2025 exam is expected to follow the same pattern as of CAT 2024 consisting of three sections:

l Section 1: The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), This section includes 24 questions, and you get 40 minutes to complete it.

l Section 2: Next section is the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) section, which contains 22 questions with a 40-minute time limit.

l Section 3: Finally, the Quantitative Ability (QA) section also consists of 22 questions, and you have 40 minutes allotted for this part.

In total, the exam has 68 questions, and the overall duration is 120 minutes (2 hours).

What are the Key Expectations for the CAT 2025 Exam?

Experts and recent trends suggest that candidates should always be ready for slight adjustments or for the surprise elements in the main exam.

So, here are the possible changes that the CAT exam can show up this year:

Section-Level Difficulty Shifts

One section may suddenly feel tougher or easier compared to all your mock tests.

The difficulty level of VARC, LRDI, or QA can change significantly anytime, so don't rely too much on last year's trend.

How to stay ready:

Stay flexible. If the first few questions in a section look tough, move ahead quickly and find the scoring ones. Don't let a difficult start slow you down.

LRDI Set Structure Changes

The number of sets or specific types of puzzles may differ from what you've practised.

You might even see unusual themes or unfamiliar data presentation formats.

How to stay ready:

Keep solving varied set types. Always scan the entire LRDI section before diving into any single set to identify the most feasible options.

Fluctuating Question Counts

The number of questions in the DILR or QA sections may vary slightly from the expected 22, so use the first 30 seconds to check the actual pattern and confirm the number of questions and non-MCQs. Avoid rushing into the first questiontake a moment to scan and adapt your approach.

How to stay ready:

For QA, use the ABC approach:

* A (Attempt): Solve questions you are confident about first.

* B (Backup): Mark questions you can solve with some effort for later.

* C (Challenging): Leave questions that seem too time-consuming or unfamiliar.

Quickly scan all questions in the section to categorize them and prioritize accuracy over attempting every question.

TITA Surprises

There may be more (or fewer) TITA questions (Type-In-The-Answer) than you expected. Even their placement within a section may shift.

How to stay ready:

Attempt TITA only when reasonably confident. Avoid random guessing, as there's no multiple-choice option to narrow down the answer, and thus no "negative marking advantage" for blind attempts.

Odd-Even Patterning in VARC

RC passages can appear in any order, so quickly assess each and start with the ones you find most familiar.

How to stay ready:

For VA questions, solve familiar types first and maintain a steady pace to balance time between VA and RC. Focus on accuracy, use elimination for tricky questions, and avoid spending too long on any single passage or question.

Exam Centre Technical Delays

You may face issues like login delays, system lag, or long biometric queues upon entry.

How to stay ready:

Reach early and stay calm. Remember that these delays never reduce your actual 120 minutes of exam time.

CAT 2025 Essentials: The Exam Day Checklist

Success on exam day relies heavily on flawless execution of logistics. To eliminate any last-minute stress, adhere strictly to this pre-exam checklist:

Documents and Items to Carry

The CAT 2025 aspirants should strictly follow what is mentioned in the CAT Admit card instructions. They should be well prepared with the necessary documents to prevent any last-minute problems:

Logistics and Rules for CAT 2025

* Arrival Time: Strictly adhere to the reporting time (1.5 hours before the test) to complete security checks. Gates closes 15 minutes before the exam starts.

* Rough Work: Rough sheets and pens are provided at the center. Do not bring any paper from outside.

* Note-Pad Submission: Write your name and application number on the rough notepad and submit it upon leaving the test center.

Items Strictly Not Allowed in CAT 2025 Exam Centre

Avoid carrying any of the following prohibited items:

* Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, all types of watches, or calculators.

* Wallets (keep minimal personal items).

* Any form of jewellery (to ensure faster security clearance.)

* Although shoes are allowed but ensure they should not be thick soled. Also, it is best to prefer open footwear like sandals.

* Do not wear heavy jackets with pockets instead, try simple layering, wear a normal sweater or cardigan.

* Closed footwear (wear open footwear like sandals).

What Students MUST Do to Be Fully Prepared for CAT 2025?

Focus More on your Reading Habit

Maintain your reading habit, practice a few questions to stay sharp, and ensure you get adequate rest to keep your mind calm and ready for exam day.

Master Scanning Technique

Practice scanning the section immediately after it opens. Do not start solving Question 1 without first looking around the entire section to identify the easiest sets or questions.

Use the 10-Second Recovery Rule

If you hit a tough question or make an error, instantly apply the 10-second recovery rule: breathe → reset → move on. Do not dwell on failure.

Know Your Attempt Strategy

Clearly know your attempt strategy (how many questions to target) so you don't over attempt (risking accuracy) or under attempt (missing easy marks).

Revise Core Concepts

Dedicate time to revise formulas, grammar basics, and essential puzzle typesthe unpredictable areas where quick recall is vital.

Prioritise Sleep and Logistics

Ensure you sleep well in the nights leading up to the exam. On exam day, carry your ID and admit card, and reach early to avoid last-minute anxiety.

All the Best!

By adopting a flexible mindset and preparing for these specific surprises, candidates can turn potential difficulties into successful strategic maneuvers on November 30, 2025. Be Confident and focused, all the best!

