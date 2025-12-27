CAT Toppers List 2025: CAT 2025 Result, Check Topper's Name and Percentile Here

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 27: CAT Toppers: The CAT 2025 result has been released by IIM Kozhikode on the official website. There are many non-engineers who dominate the results with their amazing 99+ percentile. To check the result, candidates should visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and download their respective scorecards. This year's performance has once again demonstrated the amazing results of iQuanta students at a national level, where most of the 99%ilers belong to them, which proves why the platform has emerged as the best CAT preparation community. Many candidates credit their success to the platform due to 24/7 doubt-solving sessions, a dual-pedagogy approach, specialised modules and more. Check the complete CAT 2025 toppers list mentioned in the comprehensive article.

CAT Toppers List 2025 with 99+ Percentile

Getting the 99+ percentile in a competitive examination like the Common Admission Test resulted from a combination of dedication, hard work and consistency. The CAT exam tests the candidates' aptitude and problem-solving skills.

The list mentioned below covers the detailed result of CAT toppers, where most of the candidates who scored in the 99+ percentile belong to iQuanta, and you will find the sectional percentile of toppers across VARC, DILR & QA, along with their respective overall percentile.

* Vinayak Agarwal - 99.47 VARC, 99.97 DILR, 99.97 Quant, 99.99 Overall, iQuanta student

* Parav Goyal - 98.45 VARC, 100 DILR, 98.86 Quant, 99.98 Overall, iQuanta student

* SOUMYADIP MUKHERJEE - 98.6 VARC, 99.9 DILR, 99.91 Quant, 99.97 Overall, iQuanta student

* Swastik Mukherjee - 99.96 VARC, 99.57 DILR, 99.61 Quant, 99.96 Overall, iQuanta student

* Anmol Gupta - 91.64 VARC, 100 DILR, 99.9 Quant, 99.96 Overall, iQuanta student

* Chirag Surana - 99.79 VARC, 99.94 DILR, 99.35 Quant, 99.96 Overall, iQuanta student

* Harsh Khudania - 96.82 VARC, 99.86 DILR, 99.93 Quant, 99.93 Overall, iQuanta student

* Aditya Shah - 98.6 VARC, 99.97 DILR, 98.66 Quant, 99.92 Overall, iQuanta student

* Ranjan Nathani - 99.95 VARC, 87.72 DILR, 99.94 Quant, 99.9 Overall, iQuanta student

* ARKADIPTA CHATTERJEE - 99.99 VARC, 90.91 DILR, 97.89 Quant, 99.78 Overall, iQuanta student

* Vivek Upadhyay - 99.91 VARC, 96.68 DILR, 98.21 Quant, 99.76 Overall, iQuanta student

* Yash Trivedi - 99.23 VARC, 99.66 DILR, 96.27 Quant, 99.72 Overall, iQuanta student

* Yogesh P - 97.66 VARC, 99.73 DILR, 98.11 Quant, 99.69 Overall, iQuanta student

* Sankalp Raj - 99.02 VARC, 96.13 DILR, 99.64 Quant, 99.68 Overall, iQuanta student

* Anuj Kumar - 93.13 VARC, 96.68 DILR, 99.98 Quant, 99.68 Overall, iQuanta student

* Kashvi Bhatia - 99.02 VARC, 96.68 DILR, 99.12 Quant, 99.53 Overall, iQuanta student

* Raman Khudia - 99.17 VARC, 96.83 DILR, 98.34 Quant, 99.49 Overall, iQuanta student

* Sahil Kumar Pandey - 91.91 VARC, 99.39 DILR, 99.61 Quant, 99.48 Overall, iQuanta student

* Neha Alatagi - 98.08 VARC, 99.21 DILR, 97.55 Quant, 99.48 Overall, iQuanta student

* Sri Tej Aduru - 92.59 VARC, 96.13 DILR, 99.92 Quant, 99.43 Overall, iQuanta student

* Ehsaas Agarwal - 92.59 VARC, 99.34 DILR, 99.46 Quant, 99.41 Overall, iQuanta student

* Abhiraj Singh - 96.96 VARC, 99.13 DILR, 98.34 Quant, 99.39 Overall, iQuanta student

* Nandini Birla - 99.45 VARC, 99.3 DILR, 95.31 Quant, 99.39 Overall, iQuanta student

* Kushagra Barai - 97.37 VARC, 96.83 DILR, 99.24 Quant, 99.33 Overall, iQuanta student

* Ajas - 99.83 VARC, 90.62 DILR, 97.09 Quant, 99.33 Overall, iQuanta student

* Rohith Attilli - 93.69 VARC, 95.87 DILR, 99.79 Quant, 99.18 Overall, iQuanta student

* Aishiki Sen - 98.91 VARC, 99.3 DILR, 87.04 Quant, 99.18 Overall, iQuanta student

* Anushka - 98.25 VARC, 94.59 DILR, 98.77 QA, 99.13 Overall, iQuanta student

Candidates who are preparing for the Common Admission Test can cover their doubts alongside preparation with their peers in the iQuanta CAT preparation community to streamline their preparation from the start.

CAT 2025 Toppers' Preparation Strategy to Success

The CAT exam covers three major sections - Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Candidates should maintain their consistency by solving maximum questions in the QA & LRDI section because both sections assess the problem-solving ability in the exam with accuracy. Consistent revision of important formulas and tricks will help you cover the maximum number of questions within a specified time limit. The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension section is the important section that provides weightage to the CAT exam and interviews of top IIMs. To get started with VARC, candidates should maintain the habit of daily reading, which includes Aeon essays, editorials and novels which you like.

How to Start Preparation for CAT 2026?

The CAT 2025 result has finally been released by IIM Kozhikode, and there are many aspirants who have performed amazingly, which is finally reflected in their result. But there are many candidates who have not performed the way they planned. Now the next milestone for the candidates is CAT 2026, where they will structure their preparation by understanding the detailed CAT syllabus, expert guidance and strategy in the beginning. iQuanta has launched its extensive CAT 2026 course, which covers the key factors like 24/7 doubt-solving support, specialised modules (Engineer's VARC, Non-Engineer's QA and LRDI Essentials), a full-length mock test series, and more with conceptual classes from expert CAT faculty members in the country to pave your way to success in CAT 2026.

