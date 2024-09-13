Catalyst Management Services (CMS) Partners with Piramal Foundation to Advance the Ayushman Digital Bharat Mission

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 13: In a significant move to bolster the Ayushman Digital Bharat Mission (ABDM), Catalyst Management Services (CMS) and Piramal Foundation have released a comprehensive video knowledge asset in the form of a Conversations' Cafe Vlog on the Ayushman Digital Bharat Mission to enhance awareness and promote stakeholder engagement. Digital Bharat Collaborative (DBC), a part of the Piramal Foundation, has been working across multiple states with the private and public health systems to accelerate the creation of a national digital health ecosystem in India. The initiative aims to address the critical challenges of accessibility, affordability, and safe healthcare delivery by leveraging digital solutions.

The Ayushman Digital Bharat Mission is a transformative initiative that envisions creating an integrated digital health ecosystem to empower citizens with access to their electronic health records (EHRs). This initiative shifts away from the traditional practice of maintaining physical health documents and allows patients to have secure, electronic access to their medical histories, thereby enhancing patient-centric care and service delivery.

DBC's work is aligned with the ABDM's vision and framework, which revolves around critical components such as registries, a unified health interface, and a national health claims exchange.

During the event, Priyamvada Tiwari, Associate Director, Platform & Policy, Catalyst Management Services commented, "The learnings from the initiative led by the Piramal Foundation will serve as a critical resource for understanding the nuances of digital health implementation, exploring use cases, and navigating the multi-stakeholder ecosystem that ABDM represents. The knowledge asset aims to guide policymakers, healthcare providers, and development partners in effectively contributing to the ABDM framework."

Piramal Foundation's efforts in ABDM are focused primarily in Bihar as a digital partner to the state Health Department. Additionally, various interventions of ABDM are underway in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh as well. In Bihar, state and district teams, along with Gandhi Fellows, work closely with health staff to help achieve outcomes such as below:

1. 100% Government facilities and private facilities empaneled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) are now registered under the portal of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

2. 4695 Government facilities started Queue Management for OPD using QR based Scan System out of total 10253 facilities. Bihar has pioneered implementation of Scan & Share with about 40 lakh+ tokens generated for OPD registrations between March and August 2024, saving thousands of hours of patients.

3. Bihar has become the first state in the country to generate over 1 Lakh OPD registrations in a single day through Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).

4. Piramal Foundation is acting as the development partner in 3 states for 13 microsites in 12 districts to demonstrate private sector adoption of ABDM. The effort aims to bring about 7500 private facilities & 10,000 health professionals under ABDM ecosystem thereby helping generate about a million Electronic Health records (EHR) across these locations.

5. Bihar is the first state that has started using ABDM-compliant Health Management Information System (HMIS) till Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) which will help in sharing the patient's health records / prescription from one facility to another.

6. Digital district saturation projects are being implemented in 4 districts of 3 states with ABDM concepts as backbone, to showcase relevance of digital tools in enabling health outcomes.

"Since the inception of our efforts, our focus has been on supporting the digitization of healthcare across India. We are actively working with state mission offices in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Chhattisgarh to further these efforts, particularly in onboarding private healthcare facilities to the digital ecosystem. Creating a digitally integrated health ecosystem with a knowledge partner like CMS will support this initiative to reach the roots of India," said Anvesh T, Program Director - Digital Bharat Collaborative (a part of Piramal Foundation).

As India continues to progress towards a fully integrated digital health system, initiatives like ABDM are pivotal in unlocking the value of digital health for citizens. The development of use cases around unified health interfaces and national health claims exchanges will further enhance service delivery, transparency, and cost-effectiveness in healthcare.

Watch the video discussion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4en3qPmAfmI

Catch the audio version of this conversation on multiple streaming platforms.

