Catalyzing Economic Growth through Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Business Connect is thrilled to announce that The Global Forum for QSE 2023, focusing on the subtheme of Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Driving Economic Growth, took place at the prestigious Radisson Blu hotel in Andheri East, Mumbai, on July 1st, 2023 and was a grand success. The event witnessed a huge gathering of esteemed dignitaries from the Maharashtra government, as well as prominent industry leaders. The cherry on the cake was the presence of renowned Bollywood actress Rimi Sen, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The Global Forum for QSE 2023 was aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among industry professionals, government representatives, and aspiring entrepreneurs. With a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, the gathering served as a platform for exchanging ideas, exploring new opportunities, and driving economic growth.

The day-long event commenced with an engaging panel discussion featuring distinguished speakers from various sectors, who shared their insights on leveraging entrepreneurship and innovation to propel economic development. Attendees had the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and practical advice on navigating the dynamic business landscape.

The highlight of the event was the highly anticipated award ceremony, recognizing exceptional contributions in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation. The winners, selected through a rigorous evaluation process, received their awards from esteemed dignitaries and the esteemed chief guest, Rimi Sen. The award ceremony was in celebration of the achievements and dedication of these trailblazing individuals, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to chase their dreams and turn them into reality.

The Global Forum for QSE 2023 not only offered a unique opportunity for networking but also facilitated valuable connections between entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. Through panel discussions and interactive sessions, attendees had the chance to engage in meaningful discussions, share their experiences, and forge potential partnerships to drive future growth.

About Business Connect Magazine

Business Connect is a prominent publication in the business realm dedicated to offering valuable insights and information to facilitate the success of businesses across diverse industries. The magazine is driven by the vision of its publisher and CEO, Abhishek Kumar Dubey, to bring about a meaningful transformation in the media landscape. Its remarkable achievements can be attributed to the expertise and commitment of its experienced writers, editors, and journalists, who consistently deliver top-notch content.

Ensuring the utmost accuracy and reliability, Business Connect Magazine takes pride in its transparent editorial process. Readers can trust that the information they receive is thoroughly vetted and meets the highest standards of quality.

In addition to its print and digital editions, Business Connect Magazine provides a range of online resources, including a user-friendly website and active social media platforms. These digital channels offer readers continuous access to the magazine’s content, along with supplementary insights and timely updates.We extend our heartfelt felicitations to all the winners out there and wish them many more successes in their future pursuits:

Company Name Category Fast Transport Carrier PVT. LTD The Most Promising Logistic Service Provider – 2023 Pixel Grabber Private Limited The Most Trusted Film Production House in India- 2023 SDS Advocates Distinguished Corporate Lawyer-2023 iCreative Technologies Highly Acclaimed eCommerce Agency Distil Education & Technology Pvt Ltd Admirable Skill Development Institution to Watch Globally – 2023 Orinova Innovation Technology Pvt Ltd Best Startup of the Year – 2023 Reach Education Pvt. Ltd. (ReachIvy) Excellence in Higher Education and Career Counseling – 2023 Inpeacemedia Concepts Private Limited. Most Promising Exhibition Services Provider 2023 Rare Fame ( Rehmat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd ) One of The Best Skin Care Products in India 2023 Threadality Technologies LLP Fastest Growing IT Enterprise in India 2023 Moblog Media Best Digital Media Marketing Company in Healthcare to Watch 2023 Shoubii Consulting Private Limited Renowned Brand in Industry 4.0 – Smart Factory Hexamed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Most Emerging Healthcare Services Provider- 2023 REACH for Training The Most Effective Skill Development Training Platform to Watch – 2023 HYSOLWIN GREEN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PVT LTD Most Renowned Brand for Innovative EPC and Deferred Capex Model 2023 Vayudoot Road Carriers Pvt Ltd The Renowned Logistic Brand to Watch -2023 Ferring Pharmaceuticals Most Advanced Automated Pharmaceutical Company in India Ferring Pharmaceuticals Business Leader of the Year 2023 Exmatters Brand Studio Pvt. Ltd. Emerging Strategic B2B Consulting Firm – 2023 EMIAC Technologies Private Limited The Most Renowned Content Marketing Agency 2023 Rave design INDIA’s AWARD-WINNING DESIGN COMPANY FOR SHOPPING CENTRES & RETAIL DESIGN FOR STORES SCA IT Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Topmost Scalable IT Infrastructure & Services Provider to Watch 2023 ITFMS Infotech Pvt. Ltd Tech Brand For The Year 2023 Version Next Technologies Private Limited The Most Trusted IT Company of the Year 2023 Kido International Preschool & Daycare. Best Pre-School Chain of the Year- 2023 PETALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Consultant of The Year- 2023 Intelisys Ventures Pvt. Ltd. India’s 1st Discounted Research Advisory for Stock & Commodity (MCX) Market Growlity Private Limited ESG & Global Business Sustainability Advisory- 2023 Naishtika Audio Visuals LLP Most Renowned brand for advertising and entertainment -2023 G Multi Trading & Services The Most Admire Service Provider In The Finance Sector Of The Year 2023 MDS Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. Result-Oriented Martech Company to Watch-2023 ILOSUNG PRIVATE LIMITED Renowned Global Brand for IT Services & Solutions Techweb IT Solutions Best Data Analytics Service Provider Company – 2023 Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd Innovative Gas Solutions Provider in Gas Industry – 2023 PANASIA RISING SPACES LLP Innovative Construction Company to Watch in 2023 Unique Culinary Crafter The Most Innovative Hybrid Kitchen Concept of The Year – 2023 KAMALA FARMS The Best Agriculture Company of The Year in 2023 Leechants Global India Pvt Ltd Fastest Growing Brand in FMCG for the Year 2023 PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Excellence in Pharma Exports for the Year 2023 Sniper Systems and Solutions Pvt Ltd The Most Promising IT Company of the Year-2023 iXceed Solutions Excellent Brand in Staffing & Recruitment Solutions Provider 2023 ibiixo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Business Excellence in Software Development 2023 Q Saina Group of Hotels Group of Hotels for Luxurious & Comfort Stay to Watch-2023 WOOT Factor Events Pvt Ltd Entertainment Service Provider of the Year 2023 EVC Global Mobility Pvt. Ltd. Global Platform for Electric Vehicle Charging Solution Inspirus Education Education Consultant of the Year for Abroad Studies – 2023 INSPIRE I-TECH SERVICES PVT. LTD. i-comp Most Promising Brand in IT Industry 2023 ATHEENAPANDIAN Private Limited India’s Leading Biomedical Platform to Watch 2023 Specialise Instruments Marketing Company The Most Efficient Instrumental Services Provider for Measurement & Control Solutions

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor