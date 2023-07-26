Catalyzing Economic Growth through Entrepreneurship and Innovation

July 26, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Business Connect is thrilled to announce that The Global Forum for QSE 2023, focusing ...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: Business Connect is thrilled to announce that The Global Forum for QSE 2023, focusing on the subtheme of Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Driving Economic Growth, took place at the prestigious Radisson Blu hotel in Andheri East, Mumbai, on July 1st, 2023 and was a grand success. The event witnessed a huge gathering of esteemed dignitaries from the Maharashtra government, as well as prominent industry leaders. The cherry on the cake was the presence of renowned Bollywood actress Rimi Sen, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. 

The Global Forum for QSE 2023 was aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among industry professionals, government representatives, and aspiring entrepreneurs. With a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation, the gathering served as a platform for exchanging ideas, exploring new opportunities, and driving economic growth.

The day-long event commenced with an engaging panel discussion featuring distinguished speakers from various sectors, who shared their insights on leveraging entrepreneurship and innovation to propel economic development. Attendees had the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and practical advice on navigating the dynamic business landscape.

The highlight of the event was the highly anticipated award ceremony, recognizing exceptional contributions in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation. The winners, selected through a rigorous evaluation process, received their awards from esteemed dignitaries and the esteemed chief guest, Rimi Sen. The award ceremony was in celebration of the achievements and dedication of these trailblazing individuals, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to chase their dreams and turn them into reality.

The Global Forum for QSE 2023 not only offered a unique opportunity for networking but also facilitated valuable connections between entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. Through panel discussions and interactive sessions, attendees had the chance to engage in meaningful discussions, share their experiences, and forge potential partnerships to drive future growth.

About Business Connect Magazine

Business Connect is a prominent publication in the business realm dedicated to offering valuable insights and information to facilitate the success of businesses across diverse industries. The magazine is driven by the vision of its publisher and CEO, Abhishek Kumar Dubey, to bring about a meaningful transformation in the media landscape. Its remarkable achievements can be attributed to the expertise and commitment of its experienced writers, editors, and journalists, who consistently deliver top-notch content.

Ensuring the utmost accuracy and reliability, Business Connect Magazine takes pride in its transparent editorial process. Readers can trust that the information they receive is thoroughly vetted and meets the highest standards of quality.

In addition to its print and digital editions, Business Connect Magazine provides a range of online resources, including a user-friendly website and active social media platforms. These digital channels offer readers continuous access to the magazine’s content, along with supplementary insights and timely updates.We extend our heartfelt felicitations to all the winners out there and wish them many more successes in their future pursuits:

Company NameCategory
Fast Transport Carrier PVT. LTDThe Most Promising Logistic Service Provider – 2023
Pixel Grabber Private LimitedThe Most Trusted Film Production House in India- 2023
SDS AdvocatesDistinguished Corporate Lawyer-2023
iCreative TechnologiesHighly Acclaimed eCommerce Agency
Distil Education & Technology Pvt LtdAdmirable Skill Development Institution to Watch Globally – 2023
Orinova Innovation Technology Pvt LtdBest Startup of the Year – 2023
Reach Education Pvt. Ltd. (ReachIvy)Excellence in Higher Education and Career Counseling – 2023
Inpeacemedia Concepts Private Limited.Most Promising Exhibition Services Provider 2023
Rare Fame ( Rehmat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd ) One of The Best Skin Care Products in India 2023
Threadality Technologies LLP Fastest Growing IT Enterprise in India 2023
Moblog MediaBest Digital Media Marketing Company in Healthcare to Watch 2023
Shoubii Consulting Private LimitedRenowned Brand in Industry 4.0 – Smart Factory
Hexamed Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd Most Emerging Healthcare Services Provider- 2023
REACH for TrainingThe Most Effective Skill Development Training Platform to Watch – 2023
HYSOLWIN GREEN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PVT LTDMost Renowned Brand for Innovative EPC and Deferred Capex Model 2023
Vayudoot Road Carriers Pvt LtdThe Renowned Logistic Brand to Watch -2023
Ferring PharmaceuticalsMost Advanced Automated Pharmaceutical Company in India
Ferring PharmaceuticalsBusiness Leader of the Year 2023
Exmatters Brand Studio Pvt. Ltd.Emerging Strategic B2B Consulting Firm – 2023
EMIAC Technologies Private LimitedThe Most Renowned Content Marketing Agency 2023
Rave designINDIA’s AWARD-WINNING DESIGN COMPANY FOR SHOPPING CENTRES & RETAIL DESIGN FOR STORES
SCA IT Infrastructure Pvt. LtdTopmost Scalable IT Infrastructure & Services Provider to Watch 2023
ITFMS Infotech Pvt. LtdTech Brand For The Year 2023
Version Next Technologies Private LimitedThe Most Trusted IT Company of the Year 2023
Kido International Preschool & Daycare.Best Pre-School Chain of the Year- 2023
PETALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICESConsultant of The Year- 2023
Intelisys Ventures Pvt. Ltd.India’s 1st Discounted Research Advisory for Stock & Commodity (MCX) Market
Growlity Private LimitedESG & Global Business Sustainability Advisory- 2023
Naishtika Audio Visuals LLPMost Renowned brand for advertising and entertainment -2023
G Multi Trading & ServicesThe Most Admire Service Provider In The Finance Sector Of The Year 2023
MDS Digital Media Pvt. Ltd.Result-Oriented Martech Company to Watch-2023
ILOSUNG PRIVATE LIMITEDRenowned Global Brand for IT Services & Solutions
Techweb IT SolutionsBest Data Analytics Service Provider Company – 2023
Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt LtdInnovative Gas Solutions Provider in Gas Industry – 2023
PANASIA RISING SPACES LLPInnovative Construction Company to Watch in 2023
Unique Culinary CrafterThe Most Innovative Hybrid Kitchen Concept of The Year – 2023
KAMALA FARMSThe Best Agriculture Company of The Year in 2023
Leechants Global India Pvt LtdFastest Growing Brand in FMCG for the Year 2023
PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt LtdExcellence in Pharma Exports for the Year 2023
Sniper Systems and Solutions Pvt LtdThe Most Promising IT Company of the Year-2023
iXceed SolutionsExcellent Brand in Staffing & Recruitment Solutions Provider 2023
ibiixo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Business Excellence in Software Development 2023
Q Saina Group of HotelsGroup of Hotels for Luxurious & Comfort Stay to Watch-2023
WOOT Factor Events Pvt LtdEntertainment Service Provider of the Year 2023
EVC Global Mobility Pvt. Ltd.Global Platform for Electric Vehicle Charging Solution
Inspirus EducationEducation Consultant of the Year for Abroad Studies – 2023
INSPIRE I-TECH SERVICES PVT. LTD. i-compMost Promising Brand in IT Industry 2023
ATHEENAPANDIAN Private LimitedIndia’s Leading Biomedical Platform to Watch 2023
Specialise Instruments Marketing Company The Most Efficient Instrumental Services Provider for Measurement & Control Solutions

 

