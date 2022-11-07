Catch brings on-board Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar for its new campaign “Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota”

New Delhi (India), November 07: DS Spiceco, a part of the DS Group, has launched a new campaign for Catch Salts & Spices, highlighting its new positioning #Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota. Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, the campaign highlights the thought that food encompasses a plethora of creations- memories, bonds, tradition and values, thereby bringing the brand closer to a consumer’s daily life.

The brand has roped in Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar to beautifully establish this concept and further emphasize on the underlying thought that food is a language which is used to express a myriad of emotions.

“We Indians not just enjoy food, we relish it. I am pleased to be a part of the brand, Catch Salts & Spices, and its new campaign. Food for me, has always held a larger meaning. It is a delight to portray this emotion on screen,” said Akshay Kumar.

On the occasion, Bhumi Pednekar reiterated, “Catch Salts & Spices has become a household name with its wide range of products. I believe that the way to someone’s heart is through food and hence resonate with the thought of Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota”.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, DS Spiceco Pvt. Ltd., said, “Spices are the soul of the Indian cuisine. We as a brand want to own the consumers’ kitchen with our range of spices. The new campaign would bring out different nuances of consumer’s interactions with food. I am delighted to welcome Akshay and Bhumi, who have elevated our proposition with their performance”.

On the thought behind the campaign, Ajay Gahlaut, Group Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, said, “For us food is more than just fuel for the body, often it’s how we express ourselves and how we show care for each other. It is about the bonding and conversations that happen over food. That’s the thought behind this campaign, and I am thrilled to see it finally come to life”.

“Catch Salts & Spices is a progressive brand which is known for its premium quality and wide range of products and is now trying to adopt a new positioning which delves in to consumer’s deep bonding with food. I can already see this breaking the clutter in the sea of sameness in the competitive landscape” said, Ajit Devraj, President, Dentsu Creative North.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mq4fvwqlms

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ckf9wvTujEU/

https://fb.watch/gAoatith87/

The film opens with a playful duel between a husband and wife and things get heated as the wife gets to know that the cook will be on a leave on Sunday. Akshay Kumar the caring husband cooks for his wife, Bhumi Pednekar to rescue the day. The film ends with the thought “Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota, Kabhi Nonk Jhonk, Kabhi Pyar Bhi Hota Hai” highlighting that how good food can create moments worth treasuring. This ad film is the first in the multi-film campaign, with each TVC executed on the core thought of the campaign. Catch Salts & Spices plans to roll out a 360-degree campaign around this with a series of films, POS, OOH and digital.

Catch Salts & Spices made its debut in 1987 with the launch of path breaking tabletop salt dispenser and the brand has since grown to encapsulate the very essence of Indian cooking that ranges from whole, straight spices to myriad blends that entrap the exotic aromas and render the essential flavors to the master pieces created in the kitchens. Catch spices has an enviable range of spices, sprinklers and pastes; across eight categories and is today a household name, synonymous to quality and innovation.

Agency: Dentsu Creative

Client: DS Spiceco Pvt. Ltd.

Brand: Catch Spices

Production House: Chrome Pictures

Director: Hemant Bhandari

Producer: Abhishek Notani

Creative Team:

Ajay Gehlot, Group Chief Creative Officer

Anupama Ramaswamy – ex-Managing Partner

Shibangi Ghosh, Creative Supervisor

Business Team:

Ajit Devraj, President, Dentsu Creative North

Hindol Purkayastha – Executive Vice President

Navin Singh – Vice President

Lalit Bisht, Director

Strategic Planning: Hina Kataria – Vice President

Films Department:

Suprotim Dey – Technical Consultant (Films Production)

Aamir Khan – Associate Director

Swapnil Kulkarni – Agency Producer

Catch Brand Team: Rajeev Jain, Arnab Ghatak Choudhury, Abhishek Chaudhry, Abhishek Ranjan, Manoj Tiwari, Geet Kiran

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerate with strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. The Group’s portfolio is extensive and diverse with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail, Tobacco businesses and also other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

