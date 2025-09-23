Catchy Beats, Creative Streets: Asian Paints Makes Sharad Shamman's 40th Year a Joy Ride for Kolkata

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: For 40 years, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has been more than an awardit has been Kolkata's cultural archive, chronicling the artistry and imagination of Durga Pujo. To mark this milestone, Asian Paints presents Choltey Choltey Chollish - one-of-a-kind initiative that transforms Kolkata's iconic yellow taxi into a travelling time capsule and a film that captures the soul of Pujo through the lens of four decades.

The film is crafted as a stylised visual journey that blends nostalgia with innovation. Moving steadily through the years, it showcases the evolution of Pujo: from bamboo pandals and radio songs of the 1980s, to the rise of theme pandals in the 1990s, the introduction of social causes and global attention in the 2000s, and the digital celebrations of today with AR and VR.

At the heart of the storytelling lies Kolkata's beloved yellow taxi, reimagined as a moving canvas and doubling up as the brand ambassador for the 40th year of Asian Paints Sharad Samman. As it comes to life it asks Gattu to come on a journey which takes the viewer through the 40 years of creative transformation that Durga Pujo has seen. With the turn of every decade the taxi surface changes to hand-painted motifs and designs brought to life with Royale Glitz, each capturing the creative excellence of that particular decade. The music and the words capture the different genres of music that have played during Pujo for each decade. The yellow taxi becomes a metaphor for Kolkata's own journey, carrying forward the collective pride, artistry, and spirit of Pujo.

The campaign also introduces a fresh, youthful tonality designed to engage younger audiences and first-time Pujo celebrants. From its catchy, contemporary soundtrack to the playful, stylised visuals that take Gattu on a joy ride through the decades, every element is crafted to feel vibrant and immersive. This unique treatment ensures that while the film honours tradition, it also speaks the language of today's generation - energetic, imaginative, and visually arresting.

Speaking about the film, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints said, "Festivals are reflections of their times, showing how societies evolve and express themselves. With Choltey Choltey Chollish, we wanted to mirror Kolkata's journey and the way creativity, community and imagination have shaped Pujo across generations. The reimagined 40 yellow taxis bring this transformation to life across 4 decades. For Asian Paints, completing 40 years with Sharad Shamman is a way of honouring that creative spirit and keeping it alive in a form that resonates with every era. This film celebrates tradition while showing how it continues to inspire new voices and new expressions."

Speaking about the film, Sujoy Roy, Chief Creative Officer - Ogilvy North, said, "With this film, we wanted to create more than a tributewe wanted to create an experience. The yellow taxi became our storyteller, carrying with it four decades of Pujo's transformation. This film is a love letter to Kolkata, to its traditions and its imagination, and to the enduring legacy of Sharad Shamman."

With its cinematic treatment and layered storytelling, Choltey Choltey Chollish is not simply a campaign filmit is a cultural celebration that pays tribute to the artisans, the pandals, and the people who have kept the spirit of Pujo alive for generations.

Through Choltey Choltey Chollish, Asian Paints reaffirms its role as a custodian of Kolkata's Pujo, celebrating not just the passage of time but the timeless creativity that makes the city's greatest festival a living, breathing work of art.

You can view the campaign here: Asian Paints Sharad Shamman: Cholte Cholte Chollish - A Royale Tribute to Kolkata

