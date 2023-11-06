Cavli Wireless reveals the Made-in-India LTE Cat 4 Android Smart Module CQS290 at India Mobile Congress 2023

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 6: Cavli Wireless, a pioneer in the IoT solutions landscape, showcased its innovative offerings at the India Mobile Congress 2023. The event, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from October 27 to 29, stood as Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology forum, a collaborative initiative presented by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). At the event, attendees had the opportunity to explore Cavli's groundbreaking IoT connectivity solutions at their booth located in Hall 3, Booth 3.41.

IMC 2023 marked a significant chapter for Cavli Wireless, highlighting not only its innovation in the Cellular IoT space but also solidifying its commitment to the Make in India initiative. As the first IoT solutions provider to design, engineer, and manufacture its cellular IoT modules in India, Cavli proudly proclaimed, "Our modules are Made in India, For the World." This firm stance underscored the company's dedication to establishing India as a key player on the global semiconductor and wireless communications map. With its R&D engineering center and manufacturing hub securely based in Kochi, India, Cavli demonstrated its unwavering commitment to indigenous production and innovation during the event.

At the heart of Cavli's exhibit was the CQS290, the flagship Cellular Android Module from the esteemed Cavli C-Series. This LTE Cat 4 module boasted impressive data rates, reaching up to 150 Mbit/s downlink and 50 Mbit/s uplink with 2G fallback. With its Cortex A53 quad-core CPU and Adreno™ 702 GPU, the CQS290 promises unparalleled graphics and power efficiency. The module comes in two region-specific variants. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Location Suite Gen 9VT engine, providing exceptional GNSS performance and supporting multi-constellation GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, and more. The module is adept at energizing applications ranging from two-wheelers and telematics to fleet management and point-of-sale terminals. Its multifaceted features, amplified by the optional integrated eSIM, positioned it as the go-to solution for next-gen smart connected devices.

The Hubble Stack Intelligence further elevates the CQS290's capabilities, allowing for remote diagnosis, monitoring, and debugging via Hubble Lens, a cutting-edge feature of the Cavli Hubble IoT platform. This innovation eradicates the need for on-site intervention, streamlining the scalability of IoT. Through strategic partnerships with operators both in India and globally, Cavli has carved a significant niche, offering unparalleled LTE and LTE-M connectivity solutions that redefine industry benchmarks in service quality and affordability.

Additionally, the Cavli booth featured the flagship C-Series Cellular IoT modules, which offer LPWAN and Wideband connectivity. These modules stood out due to their versatility in footprint, power consumption, and network capabilities, making them the ideal choice for diverse solution implementations. The Cavli solution expertise team was also on hand, conducting live demos of the Hubble Tech Stack and offering complimentary solution consulting to booth visitors.

Cavli Wireless, with its "Made in India, For the World" ethos has been lauded as one of the top companies with global business potential on a list curated by Forbes India & D Globalist. This recognition highlights our relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart connectivity.

John Mathew, CEO & Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, commented, "Gracing the stage of India Mobile Congress 2023, Asia's prime telecom, media, and technology event, Cavli Wireless revealed our pioneering Cellular IoT Android Module, the CQS290, fueled by recognition from Forbes India and D Globalist as one of the top 200 companies. We are unwavering in our commitment to developing India's semiconductor ecosystem, recognizing the journey ahead to become a global semiconductor powerhouse despite geopolitical challenges, and emphasizing the necessity for industry-Government-Academia collaboration to meet this exciting challenge."

Cavli Wireless is poised to redefine India's electronics and wireless communications landscape. Having already established a robust engineering presence in Kochi, the company is gearing up for a significant workforce expansion in the coming years, with the India operations team projected to surpass 200 skilled professionals across diverse technological and business roles.

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble

India Mobile Congress (IMC) is Asia's premier telecom, media, and tech forum, co-organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). IMC is the region's largest tech event, fostering collaboration among industry, government, academia, and more, showcasing cutting-edge TMT and ICT trends. It propels India into the spotlight as a digital transformation leader.

