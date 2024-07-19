CBDT awards Taxnet 2.0 project to Bharti Airtel

New Delhi, July 19 The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday said that the Taxnet 2.0 project has been awarded to telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd for providing network connectivity, facility management services and video conferencing services to the Income Tax Department.

Bharti Airtel has been selected for this critical project through an open tender selection process, the official statement said.

"This is a state-of-the-art technology, providing secure, reliable and seamless connectivity services and marks a significant advancement over the current Taxnet 1.0 project. It will go a long way in enhancing the digital infrastructure of the Department," the statement added.

Taxnet 2.0 aims to revamp the Income Tax Department's network system and provide enhanced security, improved reliability, and a seamless user experience for all stakeholders.

The key features of the Taxnet 2.0 project include enhanced security by utilising state-of-the-art technology to protect sensitive data and ensure privacy, higher reliability by delivering consistent and dependable service to departmental users across the country and seamless connectivity by ensuring smooth and uninterrupted access to departmental users, thereby enhancing tax services for citizens and businesses alike, the statement said.

The implementation of the Taxnet 2.0 project will provide a robust network connectivity platform to the Income Tax Department that further advances the government's commitment to modernising our digital infrastructure and delivering high-quality services to the public, it added.

