CBDT extends deadline for filing tax audit reports for AY 2025-26 to October 31

New Delhi [India], September 25 : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing tax audit reports for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 and the new specified date for submitting audit reports under the Income-tax Act, 1961, for the Previous Year 2024-25 has been moved from September 30 to October 31.

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the specified date for filing various audit reports for the Previous Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26), from 30th September 2025 to 31st October 2025, for assessees referred to in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act," it said in a post on X.

This extension comes in response to representations from professional bodies, including Chartered Accountants, who cited difficulties in completing audits on time due to disruptions caused by floods and natural calamities in various parts of the country. The matter has also been raised before the High Courts.

The CBDT clarified that the Income-tax e-filing portal is operating smoothly, with no technical issues. As of September 24, 2025, over 4.02 lakh Tax Audit Reports (TARs) had been successfully uploaded, including 60,000 on that day alone. Additionally, more than 7.57 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till September 23, 2025.

However, considering the challenges faced by taxpayers and practitioners, the Board has granted a one-month extension to ease the compliance burden. A formal notification regarding the deadline extension is expected to be issued shortly.

Recently, the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) here on Tuesday. The MoU was signed by Ravi Agrawal, Chairman, CBDT, and AM Bajaj, Dy CAG (Commercial & CRA), in the presence of CAG K Sanjay Murthy.

Both organisations will collaborate to promote academic, training, and research interaction/cooperation in capacity development and research activities in areas of mutual interest.

The CAG emphasised that the signing of the MoU will significantly enhance professional cooperation and capacity-building efforts, particularly in data-driven technology, between the two Departments. This MoU will serve as a strategic framework to bridge the skills gap between the two institutions and foster mutual growth.

