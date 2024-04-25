CBDT extends due date for filing Form 10A/10AB

New Delhi [India], April 25 : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further extended the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB under the Income-tax Act, 1961 up to June 30, 2024.

CBDT had earlier extended the due date for filing Form 10A/ Form 10AB by trusts, institutions, and funds multiple times to mitigate genuine hardships of the taxpayers.

The last such extension was made by extending the date to September 30, 2023.

Considering the representations received by CBDT requesting for further extension of the due date for filing of such Forms beyond the last extended date of September, and with a view to avoid genuine hardships to taxpayers, CBDT has extended the due date of filing.

CBDT further clarifies that, if any such existing trust, institution or fund had failed to file Form 10A for assessing year AY 2022-23 within the extended due date, and subsequently, applied for provisional registration as a new entity and received Form 10AC, can also now avail this opportunity to surrender the said Form 10AC and apply for registration for AY 2022-23 as an existing trust, institution or fund, in Form 10A till June 30, 2024.

It is also clarified that those trusts, institutions, or funds whose applications for re-registration were rejected solely on the grounds of late filing or filing under the wrong section code, may also submit fresh applications in Form 10AB within the aforesaid extended deadline.

The applications as per Form 10A/ Form 10AB shall be filed electronically through the e-filing portal of Income Tax Department.

