CBI arrests railway officer, associate on Rs 50 lakh bribery charges

The CBI arrested Jitendra Pal Singh, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer, currently posted as the additional divisional railway manager in Guwahati.

Along with Singh, his associate Hari Om was also arrested in a bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, CBI sources said.

Both were arrested from Delhi, the sources further informed.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

