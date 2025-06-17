CBI, DFS, public sector banks hold key meeting in Bengaluru on fraud investigations

Bengaluru, June 17 In a significant move to crack down on economic offenders, a coordination meeting between officials of the CBI, the Banking Securities Fraud Investigation Zone, the Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services, and Chief Vigilance Officers of Public Sector Banks was held here on Tuesday, an official statement said.

During the day-long meeting, all pending matters pertaining to the ongoing Investigation and prosecution of the bank fraud cases being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were discussed, and several issues were sorted out.

This meeting served as a follow-up to an earlier high-level meeting held on January 30 in Mumbai, whose agenda was to enhance the interdepartmental cooperation and expedite investigations pertaining to bank fraud cases.

During this crucial meeting, detailed presentations were made by the CBI and the public sector banks on relevant operational issues, while any aspects were discussed and resolved.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of pending cases and identified steps to remove bureaucratic hurdles.

Officials from the CBI and representatives from various public sector banks presented detailed case-specific updates and shared strategies for streamlining the investigative process.

A key focus was enhancing inter-departmental coordination, especially regarding the timely sharing of documents and data critical to the cases under investigation. One of the focal points of discussion was the procedural approval required under Section 17A and Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to maintain the current momentum of cooperation between the CBI and Public Sector Banks. Notably, emphasis was laid on continuing structured engagement and institutional collaboration to overcome procedural bottlenecks, expedite investigations, resolve pending issues, and ensure timely completion of investigations.

This initiative reflects the government’s broader objective of ensuring accountability and transparency in the financial sector while sending a strong message to fraudsters about the consequences of economic crimes.

