CBIC extends GSTR-3B filing deadline to Oct 25 for monthly and quarterly filers

New Delhi [India], October 19 : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has extended the GSTR-3B filing deadline to October 25, 2025, for both monthly filers (September 2025) and quarterly filers.

This extension by CBIC was announced via Notification No. 17/2025 - Central Tax, dated 18.10.2025.

GSTR-3B is a monthly self-declared summary return that taxpayers must file under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India.

It includes details of outward supplies, inward supplies liable to reverse charge, input tax credit claimed, and tax payable.

This extension provides taxpayers with additional time to comply with GST filing requirements.

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return, and the purpose of the return is for taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these liabilities. A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), formerly known as the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), is one of the Boards constituted under the statute of the Central Boards of Revenue Act, 1963 (54 of 1963) and is subordinate to the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

It deals mainly with the tasks of formulation and implementation of policy concerning the levy and collection of Customs duties, Central Excise duties and Goods & Services tax, prevention of smuggling and administration of matters relating to Customs, Central Excise, Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Narcotics to the extent under CBIC's purview.

The Board is the administrative authority for its subordinate organizations, including Custom Houses, Central Goods and Services Commissionerates and the Central Revenues Control Laboratory.

