CBIC's Special Campaign 3.0 makes significant strides

New Delhi [India], October 21 : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) continues to advance the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 3.0, with remarkable accomplishments achieved in its third week of operation.

One of the key highlights of the campaign this year has been the efficient disposal of seized commodities, particularly narcotic substances and cigarettes, read the press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

To date, CBIC, along with its field formations, has successfully disposed of 365 kg of narcotic substances with a market value of Rs 1,000 crore.

Additionally, 1.35 crore cigarette sticks valued at Rs 13 crore have been properly disposed of under Special Campaign 3.0.

The CBIC's dedication and concerted efforts have been instrumental in achieving various objectives across the nation as of October 20, read the press release.

Disposal of 785 public grievances, 280 public grievance appeals, and 14 Member of Parliament references, review of 20,871 physical files, with the weeding out of 8,308 of these files, evaluation of 11,718 electronic files, resulting in the closure of 711 such files, organization of 1,195 cleanliness campaign events, both within office premises and in public areas, disposal of 9,304 kilograms of scrap, leading to the freeing up of additional office space of 46,565 square feet, read the press release.

The campaign's efforts have extended beyond traditional platforms, with more than 391 posts through CBIC's official social media channels and various field offices.

These efforts aim to enhance awareness and propagate the message of Swachhata.

The CBIC's commitment remains steadfast to fulfil all targets established under Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 3.0 (SCDPM 3.0), and the results to date demonstrate significant progress.

The campaign represents an initiative to ensure the efficient management and disposal of seized goods and address public grievances, thus contributing to enhanced public welfare and the nation's well-being.

