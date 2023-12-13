CBSE 12 Date Sheet Released, Check Out Whole Schedule & Download

Market Creators

New Delhi [India], December 13: On 12 December, the date sheet for the upcoming Class 12 board examinations was formally announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

A sense of excitement and anticipation spread among the students after the announcement of the date sheet. After months of preparation, sleepless nights, and countless hours spent over textbooks, the roadmap for the final exam journey is finally in their hands.

Now it's time to strengthen your prep by solving sample papers for enhancing your exam pattern knowledge, conceptual understanding and time management.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2024

Science Stream

Commerce Stream

Arts Stream

Datasheet Overview:

So, Now What Should Be Your Roadmap For The Final Journey?

* Complete NCERT Revision- Have a thorough understanding of the NCERT syllabus and make brief notes that summarize each chapter. Complete every exercise question found in NCERT textbooks.

* Sample Papers- Solve sample papers regularly to get a sense of the format of the exam.

Time Management: Practice solving papers within the stipulated time to improve time management.

* Analyze Mistakes: Review your mistakes and focus on weak areas during subsequent revisions.

* Break Down Tasks: Break down your study material into smaller, manageable tasks and take short breaks to rejuvenate your mind and maintain focus.

* Revision- Follow the plan and do complete revision numerous times accordingly.

