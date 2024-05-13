CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024 Declared - Check Now on cbse.gov.in & DigiLocker

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 13: The wait is over for lakhs of students throughout India! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the long-awaited Class 10 &12 results on May 13, 2024. If you are a student who appeared for CBSE Class10 & 12 board exams this year, you can now relax a bit and check your results online on the official CBSE websites - cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in - or through other digital platforms such as DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in) and the UMANG App.

Here is a quick guide to checking your CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2024:

How to Check Your Results Online for CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams?

The CBSE class 10 & 12 results are available online, which makes it very simple and easy for students to access them from wherever they are.

* Visit one of the following official websites: cbse.gov.in or results. cbse.nic.in.

* Type in your CBSE roll number and school number in the boxes provided.

* Click the "Submit" button.

* Your CBSE Class 10 or 12 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

* Download a clear copy of your result for future use.

Steps for Downloading CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2024 via DigiLocker

DigiLocker offers another simple way to access your CBSE Class 10 & 12 results 2024 - your digital mark sheet. Students who have registered their mobile numbers with CBSE will receive an SMS containing their DigiLocker account details.

Important Note: Those who have not yet registered on DigiLocker will need to do it before getting to their mark sheet online. Here's a step-by-step guide for those using DigiLocker:

* Go to the official DigiLocker website - digilocker. gov.in and set up an account (if you don't have one already).

* After logging in, go to the "Profile" section and make sure your Aadhaar number is updated. This might be a part of the registration process as well.

* Select the "Pull Partner Documents" option from the menu.

* The next screen will have two drop-down menus. Use them to choose "Central Board of Secondary Education" and "Class 10/12 Marksheet" respectively.

* Security Measures: Security is an additional layer when obtaining marksheets from DigiLocker. In order to protect the privacy and security of student data, a PIN must be used.

How to Get Your PIN for DigiLocker for CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2024?

Students who want their Class 10 & 12 marksheets in Digital Locker should initiate the account confirmation process through a dedicated website cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse. Remember that you will need a four-digit PIN while downloading your mark sheet from the app. This pin is the main safety measure put in place to protect your academic certificates, which are very important in life.

Understanding CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2024 Passing Criteria

Below are the requirements that must be met by candidates to pass exams conducted by CBSE for class twelve:

* Get at least 33% marks (or E grade) in each of five main external subjects (theory part). The latter rule applies both to regular examinations as well as compartmental ones if any.

* Must score minimum 33% aggregate marks comprising of theory and practical parts separately along with at least 33% individually both internal and external components taken together in practical subjects.

* This means that even if your grades fall below the passing level of 33%, provided your internal assessment exceeds a certain limit, excluding exemptions, you may still secure a pass certificate from the board for that subject.

What Information Will You Find on Your CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2024?

The CBSE Class 10 & 12 Result 2024 will display various details about your performance, including:

* Name of Examination (CBSE Class 10 or 12 Examination)

* Board Name (Central Board of Secondary Education)

* Class (Class 10 or 12)

* Student Name

* Roll Number

* Mother's Name

* Father's Name

* Date of Birth

* Subject Name

* Subject Code

* Theory Marks

* Practical Marks (if applicable)

* Total Marks

* Positional Grade (within your school)

* Final Result (Pass/ Not Pass)

What's After Your CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results Declared In 2024?

So now, what did we do?

In the case of students who have done well: Take a moment to appreciate your achievements. During this time, research on higher learning institutions and courses that match your field of interest. Consequently, start looking into what you can expect in terms of the entry exams.

On the other hand, for the students that failed to get their expected outcome: Do not be discouraged; it does not mean that you cannot do better. Re-evaluate your performance and identify weak areas. Possible improvements and support from teachers or mentors may be needed as well. Similarly, understand that there are many ways leading to success.

Looking Ahead- Important Resources for Future CBSE students for 2025 Board Exams

Each year, after the dust settles on exams in 2024, there will be a new group of incoming students preparing for the next academic year. Therefore, here are some friendly resources for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students in 2025:

CBSE Sample Question Papers Class 10 and 12: Familiarizing oneself with the exam pattern as well as question structures is essential if one has to prepare effectively. The CBSE board provides sample question papers through its website.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Question Banks: We are not mentioning any particular books but Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 2025 by Oswaal Books can help in revising thoroughly. This question banks include those which cover entire syllabus, including different types of questions together with solutions that are exhaustively explained.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Books: The choice of study materials counts a lot during exam preparation. Go for CBSE Class 10 Books and CBSE Class 12 Books based on current CBSE curriculum requirements. Remember, one size doesn't fit all; try other resources until you find out what works best for you.

Other tips to succeed in CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Examinations

Make a Study Plan: You can't afford to miss even one minute because consistency is what matters. Therefore, a well-organized study plan should be developed that provides enough time for each subject.

Understand the concepts and not just memorizing them: Rote learning can help you pass exams but understanding the concepts will be beneficial in the long run.

Practice Regularly: Work on previous years' question papers, mock tests as well as CBSE Sample Question Papers Class 10 2025 and CBSE Sample Question Papers Class 12 2025. This will polish your problem-solving skills and timing techniques.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are a notable accomplishment of students and proof of their commitment. Whichever way your scores go, celebrate the work you have done so far and respect the progress you have made.

Take this time to think about your strengths and weaknesses, spot the areas for improvement, and set the realistic goals for the future. Keep in mind that these results mark only the first stage of your academic endeavours. With your determination and hardwork, you can make wonders happen.

We would like to wish all the CBSE Class 10 and 12 students the very best for their future.

