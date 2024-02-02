This initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing education and opening new possibilities for students.

New Delhi (India), February 1: Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), India's largest Hybrid Learning Solution Provider in the education sector, proudly announces the inauguration of “Project Carte Blanche in Jan 2024”. It also coincides with the celebration of “International Education Day” under the theme “Learning for lasting peace.”

TAG inaugurated Project Carte Blanche in Hybrid Mode in the presence of prominent educationists, members of the examination boards, bureaucrats, technocrats and dignitaries from India and across the world. The inauguration of schools were & will be in clusters. The inauguration was kick started on 17th January from the Army Public School in Bangalore. The other schools that were inaugurated in this project were located in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkatta, Chennai , Pune ,Goa, Bhopal ,Kalyan ,Ambala ,Aligarh,Guwhati,Hosur, Hosangabad. The 7th & the final cluster of this programme will be Culminated with the inauguration at the Police Public School in Bangalore on 4th February.

The participants from CBSE, Microsoft, Tech Avant-Garde and stakeholders from various schools joined & will join the event in a virtual mode. The chief guest who inaugurates the event, Stakeholders of schools, principals, teachers, PTA members, visiting principals from other schools & well-wishers attended the event physically. For all the educational institutions the Hybrid event started at 9.30 and conclude at 11.30 am.

CBSE, Microsoft & Tech Avant-Garde Inaugurates 22 CBSE Schools under “Project Carte Blanche” across India Celebrating the International Day of Education - Digital

One CBSE school from every district of India has been selected under the Project Carte Blanche.

Under this program, TAG will implement Hybrid Learning, Digital Literacy, Skill Hub Initiative, Financial Digital Literacy Program, Adolescent Health Program, Health Kiosk, School & College Connect, Art Connect, and Virtual Field Trips, in partnership with CBSE and Microsoft.

The mission of Project Carte Blanche is Endless Empowerment – the stakeholders of education viz., Principals, Educators, Students, Parents and School Management will be the beneficiaries. Carte Blanche Project will empower 1500+ students, 100+ teachers, 3000+ parents from 800+ schools at least one from every district of India. This initiative will impact over 4 million stakeholders of education across the Country.

Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde quoted “Project Carte Blanche will initiate a major Digital Transformation in Education. Hybrid Learning will lend towards personalized learning and adaptive learning. Any society or country which adopts this new system of learning will become the most progressive society of the world for next 1000 years.”

Through this initiative, students will gain valuable experience in utilizing technologies such as clouding computing, AI skills, Mixed Reality, Cognitive Learning, Analytical tools, STEM and STEAM learning and productivity tools such as Office 365. The students will be equipped with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in the digital economy and prepare them for the challenges of the Knowledge Age.

The Hybrid Learning will enhance and accelerate learning by providing student-cantered approaches to meet diverse learners needs. This project will also simultaneously ensure Digital Transformation in education and educational institutions becoming lock down proof.

TAG recognizes the pivotal role that education plays in shaping the future of every child, irrespective of gender. Project Carte Blanche embodies this vision by providing a platform that fosters creativity, curiosity, and equality in learning.

The choice to host the 1st phase of inauguration during the month of Jan 2024 which celebrates the International Day of Education symbolises “Learning for lasting peace.” By introducing Hybrid Learning and Gen Extra Muros – Knowledge Beyond Walls, TAG's commitment is to break barriers and fostering an environment where every child can thrive. TAG underscores the urgency of investing in the education and empowerment of young minds, acknowledging that their potential is not just a promise for tomorrow but an imperative for today.

Speaking on the success of the Inauguration at the various schools, their respective Principals shared the following

Mrs. Malini Narayanan from Army Public School, Shankar Vihar said : “Hybrid learning caters to unique learning styles, offering affordable customization with the aid of technology. India’s implementation of NEP 2020 aligns with the global trend towards modern education. As the youngest and largest country globally, Hybrid Learning is the path forward, ensuring quality education reaches every corner. This prepares students with 21st-century skills, enhancing their employability and contributing to a progressive society”

Mrs G Ramanjula, Oxford Grammar School, Hyderabad, Telangana shared “The advent of hybrid learning marks a paradigm shift in the way we perceive education. It opens doors to a world of possibilities, allowing students to access resources, interact with experts and engage with learning experiences beyond the confines of a traditional classroom.”

Mrs. Saman Sherwani from Blossoms School, Aligarh, UP added “The task before us is to transform India into a self-reliant nation by prioritizing a ‘life-ready’ approach over conventional ‘work-ready’ education. The hybrid learning model is ideally suited for this task as it emphasizes personalized engagement, skill development, and a customized curriculum. The flexibility of this model accommodates diverse learning styles, fostering remote collaboration, and preparing students for 21st-century job opportunities”

Mrs. Radhamani Satish Iyer from Arya Gurukul Nandivali Kalyan, Maharashtra stated “We are happy to be the first generation of Education institutions to adopt Hybrid Learning, which makes us future-ready and gives our students the flexibility of learning from anyplace, anytime, any device”

Mrs. Sudha Mathur from Mind Tree School, Ambala, Haryana commented “ I believe, Hybrid Learning is the need of the hour as it will not only make our students future ready but also provide them the facility to learn from any location, at any time, and on any device. This makes our institution resilient to lockdowns, ensuring uninterrupted learning. As we look ahead, we anticipate the integration of metaverses, mixed, augmented, and virtual reality with adaptability and personalization.

