CBSE partners with Lifology Foundation for organising ‘National Guidance Festival 2022’

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is partnering with Guinness World Record-winning Education Organisation Lifology for the ‘National Guidance Festival -2022’. An estimated million students from 27,000 Schools of CBSE are going to participate in this festival which ensures Scientific Guidance for Life & Career. This initiative, from September 19 – 24th, 2022, is aligned with National Education Policy 2020 of the Indian Govt, and students will be provided with a Certificate.

August 23: CBSE, in association with Lifology Foundation, is organising the National Guidance Festival for students & parents of class VIII-XII from 19th September to 24th September 2022. This festival will be organised in digital mode and will provide students with information on future careers, skillsets to excel in the coming days, and a clear road map to make them future-ready. The sessions will be a mix of expert talk, interaction, experiential learning and exposure to Assessments & Scientific Guidance. This certification program will host experts from diverse professional backgrounds and industries.

The Circular No. Acad-76/2022 by (CBSE/Dir(SE)/NGF/2022), India’s prestigious education board, highlights the importance of Guidance in a student’s life and raises a pertinent question. ‘How to decide What to become in Future’ is the core question that every student, parent and teacher needs to discuss. The Not-for-Profit initiative is absolutely free of cost for the students and will cover the whole spectrum of assessments, career guidance, 21st-century skills, exam preparations, portfolio for elite universities and scholarships.

Link for the registration: https://forms.gle/n25FV8NuchhpywNk7

Chief Lifologist Praveen Parameswar pointed out – “this is going to be one of the largest programs in the world of education, and experts from UN, NASA and other global agencies and internationally renowned educators will be part of the festival”. The National Guidance Festival proclaims the theme that Guidance is a Right of Students and that Scientific Guidance is a quintessential part of education.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor