CBSE Releases Set 2 of Additional Practice Questions for Class 10th & 12th Boards. Checkout Now!

New Delhi [India], November 8: Building on its commitment to help students excel in the evolving CBSE board exams, CBSE released the initial set of Additional Practice Questions on September 8 for Classes 10th and 12th in preparation for the 2024 board exams. Continuing in this vein, CBSE has now unveiled CBSE Set 2 of Additional Practice Questions on November 7. These resources are easily accessible on the official CBSE website: cbseacademic.nic.in.

These practice papers are tailored to align with the updated examination structure, focusing on students' competencies and high-order thinking skills. CBSE aims to provide students with the tools they need to excel in this new examination landscape.

The availability of Additional Practice Questions 1 & 2 reaffirms CBSE's commitment to supporting students in their academic journey. These resources offer valuable practice opportunities, enhancing students' problem-solving abilities and boosting their confidence. As CBSE adapts to the changing educational landscape, students can expect further assistance and resources to aid in their academic success.

These questions, accompanied by marking scheme answers, are designed to align with the evolving exam structure and provide students with a deeper understanding of crucial concepts and typologies.

One significant aspect of these practice questions is their direct correlation with the official blueprint of CBSE Sample Papers for 2023-24, specifically designed for Classes 10 and 12. This blueprint indicates a noteworthy shift in examination dynamics, with a commitment to introducing up to 50 per cent competency-based questions in the 2024 Board Exams. This change aims to evaluate students on a broader spectrum, focusing not only on rote memorization but also on their ability to apply acquired knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Why Should You Consider Using CBSE Sets 1&2 Additional Practice Questions for Class 10 & 12?

The CBSE Additional Practice Questions Sets (1 & 2) for Classes 10 & 12 ensure that you don't miss any important topics. This comprehensive coverage is vital to secure a high score in your board exams.

By practicing with these questions, you get a feel for the actual board exams. It helps reduce anxiety and boosts your confidence.

These questions offer an excellent opportunity for self-assessment. You can identify your weak areas and work on improving them.

CBSE Combined Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 - Your Perfect Study Companion

In addition to the CBSE Set 2 Additional Practice Questions for Class 10 & 12, another valuable resource you should consider is Oswaal Combined Sample Question Papers for Class 10th & 12th. These sample papers are carefully crafted to provide students with a real exam-like experience.

To help students and provide them with 100 per cent up-to-date study material as per the CBSE Latest Release, Oswaal Books is pleased to offer its curated CBSE Sample Question Papers for both 10th and 12th grade, along with Additional Practice Questions.

The release of CBSE Set 2 Additional Practice Questions for Class 10 & 12 is a gift to students. These questions, combined with Oswaal Books' Combined Sample Question Papers Class 10 & 12, create a dynamic duo that can enhance your exam preparations and help you secure the scores you've been dreaming of. So, don't wait - dive into these resources and watch your confidence and knowledge soar as you prepare for your Board Exams!

Other Recommended Books:

