CCI approves acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines by Mankind Pharma

New Delhi [India], October 2 : Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited by Mankind Pharma Ltd, the anti-trust regulator said in a statement.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) by Mankind Pharma Ltd (Mankind).

Mankind is a public listed company and is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical finished dosage formulations (FDFs) across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products such as condoms, emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests, vitamins, minerals, nutrients, antacids and anti-acne preparations segments.

Through its subsidiaries, Mankind is also engaged in, inter alia, the manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediaries, and packaging products for pharmaceutical products.

BSV, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, importing, exporting, marketing and distribution of: FDFs and APIs; biotech and biological formulations and/or API; food and health supplements; medical devices; and ayurvedic medicines; in each case, in the therapeutic areas such as gynaecology, in-vitro fertilisation, critical care and/or emergency medicines for human use.

In India, the activities of BSV (including its wholly owned Indian subsidiary, BSV Pharma Private Limited, which is in the process of merging with BSV) are limited to developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of biological, biotech, and pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of women's health, critical care, IUI-IVF, and emergency medicine.

