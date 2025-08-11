CCI seeks more details in quick commerce anti-competitive practices review

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has asked the petitioner in an ongoing case to provide additional details on alleged anti-competitive practices by quick-commerce platforms Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto.

The regulator has sought clarity on the companies’ market position, pricing strategies, and operational practices in response to claims of deep discounting and other business irregularities that may fall under provisions of the Competition Act, 2002, according to media reports.

The case stems from a petition filed in March by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, which represents fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors.

As per the reports, the body alleged that the three quick commerce platforms engaged in conduct that could limit competition in the sector.

After a preliminary review, the CCI is assessing whether these practices warrant a formal investigation.

According to the reports, the Commission will re-list an application seeking inspection of the companies after it examines the additional materials submitted by the petitioner.

At this stage, no investigation order has been issued and no conclusions reached.

The matter remains in the evidence-gathering phase, during which the CCI determines if a full probe is justified.

Blinkit is owned by Eternal Ltd., Instamart is operated by Swiggy Ltd., and Zepto is independently owned and currently raising funds at a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto did not respond to requests for comment.

Under CCI procedures, complaints are first reviewed for apparent violations of competition law before being referred to the director general for a detailed probe, if required.

If taken forward, this would mark another high-profile antitrust investigation in India’s online retail space.

In December, the Supreme Court transferred all cases related to the CCI’s probe against Amazon and Flipkart to the Karnataka High Court.

