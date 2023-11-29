CD Foundation’s ‘Chai and More with The British High Commission’ Creates Global Business Opportunities

New Delhi (India), November 29: CD Foundation fosters international relations through trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. Headed by Ms. Charu Das, a professional with two decades of international experience, CD Foundation is making waves in the diplomatic arena. With a core focus on market expansion, diversification, increased revenue, and profitability, the foundation’s expertise spans a wide array of industries, including commodity trading, IT, tourism, beauty, fabrics, fashion, jewellery, skilling, education, dental clinics, pharmacy, hospitals, medical equipment, aesthetics clinics, and ayurveda.

One of the foundation’s exceptional initiatives is the “Chai and More with The British High Commission” program on November 23, 2023. This event, organised in collaboration with Modern Pythian Games and Entrepreneurs Club – World and Us, drew participation from over 15 countries, illustrating the foundation’s commitment to creating a platform for international dialogue and business opportunities.

The esteemed presence of H.E. Ms. Becks Buckingham, Minister Counselor and Head of the British High Commission Political Section, graced the event. Ms Buckingham shared profound insights into the rich history and culture of English tea, stressing the event’s unique theme centred around promoting tea culture globally.

Embassies of China, Japan, and Greece also actively participated, presenting their respective agendas. This confluence of diplomatic representatives provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of various countries’ initiatives, promoting a cross-cultural exchange of ideas.

The success of “Chai and More with The British High Commission” was made possible through the collaborative efforts of CD Foundation and its Indian partners, including Aakanksha Enterprises, Fatfutur, Glamlocks Hair Extensions, God Bless Films, Last Journey and Medi Journey, and Shians by Malini Jain. Their support played a crucial role in creating an environment favourable for meaningful discussions and networking opportunities.

Ms. Charu Das, the driving force behind CD Foundation, emphasised the significance of people-to-people connect programs. She highlighted the platform’s role in showcasing different countries’ agendas through their embassy representatives and providing Indian partners with an invaluable opportunity to forge connections on a global scale.

A noteworthy announcement during the event came from Mr Bijender Goel, Founder of Modern Pythian Games, who unveiled plans for the upcoming three-day Pythian Games Festival in Delhi, scheduled for December 19-21. The festival, a celebration of sports, arts, and culture, promises to be a grand affair, further contributing to the foundation’s mission of connecting nations through diverse avenues.

The “Chai and More with The British High Commission” program captured the CD Foundation’s commitment to promoting international relations, trade, and cultural exchange. The foundation facilitates meaningful conversations and collaborations by providing a platform for diplomats and business partners to converge.

The trust's unique approach to diplomacy, blending traditional practices like tea culture with contemporary events, reflects its dedication to stimulating connections that go beyond mere business transactions. As a Delhi-based trust with a rich history since its establishment in 2015, CD Foundation continues to connect people, foster economic growth, and promote global understanding.

