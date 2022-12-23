CDP again awards an “A” rating to LANXESS’ efforts on climate protection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has once again been recognized for its achievements in the fight against climate change. In the latest assessment by the renowned climate protection initiative CDP, the Group has once again made it to the Climate A List as one of 283 companies worldwide. This puts LANXESS among the top 2 percent of the nearly 15,000 companies scored by CDP.

The “A” rating is awarded to companies that report particularly transparently and comprehensively on their climate protection activities and also implement corresponding projects. LANXESS is on the A-List for the sixth time this year. The Group has been disclosing climate protection-related data to CDP since 2012.

“Customers, investors and many other stakeholders are paying increasing attention to the sustainability of LANXESS’ operations. And climate protection is right at the top of the agenda. Being once again on the CDP A List shows that we are doing a lot in this area and, most importantly, achieving a lot,” said Hubert Fink, member of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG.

The renewed inclusion in CDP’s climate A List follows several positive assessments in sustainability rankings this year. Just a few days ago, LANXESS was again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe. Last year, the specialty chemicals company leads DJSI Europe in the “Chemicals” category and came in second in the DJSI World. In November, MSCI ESG confirmed LANXESS’ AA rating. LANXESS is thus among the global top 3 diversified chemical companies. In addition, EcoVadis confirmed LANXESS’ Platinum level in its sustainability rating in July. The award is given to the top 1 percent of the 75,000 companies analyzed by EcoVadis.

The independent non-profit organization CDP aims to create transparency worldwide on greenhouse gas emissions and the use of water resources and forests. In 2022, more than 18,700 companies submitted their data. This makes the CDP data platform one of the world’s most comprehensive sources of environmentally relevant information. The project is currently supported by more than 680 investors worldwide, who manage a total of around 130 trillion US dollars in assets.

