CE Plus app launched for all in-flight cabin executives: Air India CEO

New Delhi, Feb 23 Tata-owned Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson said that the Cabin Executive Plus (CE Plus) app has been launched for all in-flight cabin executives which will provide easy access to flight rosters, operating crew information, real-time seat maps and more, including a repository of documents such as galley loading plans, style, and among others.

"The app can also generate Cabin Crew Voyage reports in offline mode so that flight observations, cabin defects and other issues can be lodged and electronically routed for quick and easy resolution (and tracking!)," Wilson said in his Friday letter to employees.

"It will also populate passenger information including loyalty status/tiers, meal preferences, and special handling requests so that we can provide a more seamless and personalised in-flight experience for our guests," he added.

Wilson also that Air India is in partnership with the Karnataka government and an MoU was signed to establish Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facilities at the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.

"This is part of the broader MRO strategy we’ve been working on for more than a year, and which has already seen us progressively bring more line maintenance capabilities in-house and broaden the scope and ability of the Tata airlines to support each other as we move towards a Group Engineering function," he said.

"This latest MoU complements the earlier effort and focuses on base maintenance, which will see us develop facilities at Bangalore to support both wide body and narrow body airframes and, over time, a greater share of aircraft components. It is an exciting development, and to pass the milestone whereby we move from planning into execution," he added.

Wilson said that also on engineering, the airline has signed a 12-year agreement with SIA Engineering that will provide component and on-wing engine support for the current A320 fleet, with similar agreements with other world-class players being pursued to support other fleets.

