CecureUs Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards 2023-2024

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20: CecureUs is thrilled to unveil the 3rd edition of the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards. These awards celebrate organizations that foster an inclusive culture within their workplaces. We are seeking to recognize companies that excel in key areas, including Diversity & Inclusion, Employee Wellness, and Safe Workplace practices. Organizations can nominate for the following award categories:

lDEI – Inclusive Workplace Award

lEAP – Wellness at Workplace Award

lPoSH – Safe Workplace Award

CecureUs Workplace Awards 2023-2024

We are delighted to present the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ’23. These awards honor Indian organizations that excel in three crucial areas: DEI ( Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ) , Employee Wellness, and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment).

CecureUs acknowledges and applauds companies that prioritize diversity in their workplaces, valuing individuals from diverse backgrounds, such as gender, race, age, nationality, sexual orientation, culture, education, and life experience. We strongly believe in creating a safe workplaces compliant under the Indian PoSH Act2013. And always trust and support organizations who encourage and take efforts to have happy employee

Nominations Are Now Open. The last date to submit your nominations is November 15, 2023.

Why Should Organizations Nominate:

Companies should nominate themselves for inclusive workplace awards to:

lGain recognition

lAttract diverse talent

lEnhance their reputation

lBoost employee morale and engagement

lImprove their DEI, POSH, and EAP practices

lSecure a competitive advantage

lEnsure legal compliance

lAccess industry best practices

lEstablish industry leadership

lContribute to a more inclusive and equitable society

These awards serve as a powerful testament to a company’s commitment to safety, wellness, diversity, equity, and inclusion, offering both internal and external benefits that can drive success and positive change.

Award Announcement

The winners of the awards will be selected by a distinguished jury panel and announced on February 22, 2024.

These awards aim to spotlight organizations that:

lFoster safety and respect in their workplace

lCultivate a diverse workforce inclusive of people of different genders, races, ages, nationalities, sexual orientations, cultures, educational backgrounds, and life experiences

lPrioritize their employees’ mental health and well-being

Selection Process

The winners will be chosen through a thorough 5-step process:

1. Initial Assessment

2. Screening & Document Review

3. In-Depth Interviews

4. Scoring Compilation

5. Award Recognition

These awards will be presented to organizations that have made a meaningful and positive impact on their employees. The judging panel comprises legal experts, activists, social entrepreneurs, HR specialists, and government officials from various backgrounds.

Ms. Viji Hari, the founder of CecureUs, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to bring back the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards. This event reflects our deep commitment to recognizing and honoring organizations that go the extra mile to create safe and inclusive workplaces. The awards are a powerful testament to organizations that turn their commitment into action, policies, and everyday practices, making a significant impact on society and setting industry benchmarks. We invite our community to join us in this important journey towards a more equitable future. We can’t wait to receive your nominations.”

The Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ’23 is open to corporate businesses with at least 200 employees, and they are encouraged to nominate themselves for this prestigious event. There is absolutely no cost to nominate for the awards.

For more details about the Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ’23, please visit the https://cecureus.com/awards/

About CecureUs

CecureUs (www.cecureus.com) is a leading organization that promotes and recognizes excellence in various ways. The Secure and Inclusive Workplace Awards ’23 is one of our initiatives to support and celebrate those who are making a difference in the corporate workplace.

